Good Governance

COVID-19: Haryana Govt Doubles Salaries Of Frontline Healthcare Workers

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 10 April 2020 3:41 PM GMT
COVID-19: Haryana Govt Doubles Salaries Of Frontline Healthcare Workers

Image Credits: Sambad, News18

The government also announced that ₹30 lakh will be paid to the families of police officials if they catch the virus while on duty, and the infection turns out to be fatal.

In a commendable step, the Haryana government on Thursday, April 9, announced it will double the salary of all frontline healthcare officials and workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and helpers deployed in isolation wards for COVID-19 patients.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, following a meeting with civil surgeons, Indian Medical Association chiefs from various districts in the state, district Ayurveda officers and others through video conferencing.

"We have taken this decision after deliberations with the state health minister (Anil Vij). All those health officials, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and class-4 employees working in hospitals, as well as staff working with ambulances and testing centres will be paid double the salary till this continues," the CM was quoted as saying by The Print.

The government also announced that ₹30 lakh will be paid to the families of police officials if they catch the virus while on duty, and the infection turns out to be fatal.

"Haryana Government will provide Rs 30 lakh cover (in case of death), to the police personnel directly engaged in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the state," Office of Chief Minister, Haryana, tweeted.

According to Haryana, as of Friday, April 10, has reported 175 cases of the virus. Of this, 32 have recovered and two have died.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

UP: Allahabad University Professor Booked For Hiding Travel History To Jamaat Event

NewsUP: Allahabad University Professor Booked For Hiding Travel History To Jamaat Event

COVID-19: Haryana Govt Doubles Salaries Of Frontline Healthcare Workers

Good GovernanceCOVID-19: Haryana Govt Doubles Salaries Of Frontline Healthcare Workers

Hyderabad: Two Manipuri Students Denied Entry Into Supermarket For Being

NewsHyderabad: Two Manipuri Students Denied Entry Into Supermarket For Being 'Foreigners'

COVID-19 Outbreak: ICMR Study Hints At India Entering Community Transmission Stage

NewsCOVID-19 Outbreak: ICMR Study Hints At India Entering Community Transmission Stage

Coronavirus Outbreak: J&K Police Manufacture 3000 Masks For Its Personnel

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: J&K Police Manufacture 3000 Masks For Its Personnel

Anand Mahindra Replaces Plates With Banana Leaves At His Factories To Help Farmers Amid Lockdown

Get InspiredAnand Mahindra Replaces Plates With Banana Leaves At His Factories To Help Farmers Amid Lockdown