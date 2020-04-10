COVID-19: Haryana Govt Doubles Salaries Of Frontline Healthcare Workers

In a commendable step, the Haryana government on Thursday, April 9, announced it will double the salary of all frontline healthcare officials and workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and helpers deployed in isolation wards for COVID-19 patients.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, following a meeting with civil surgeons, Indian Medical Association chiefs from various districts in the state, district Ayurveda officers and others through video conferencing.

"We have taken this decision after deliberations with the state health minister (Anil Vij). All those health officials, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and class-4 employees working in hospitals, as well as staff working with ambulances and testing centres will be paid double the salary till this continues," the CM was quoted as saying by The Print.

The government also announced that ₹30 lakh will be paid to the families of police officials if they catch the virus while on duty, and the infection turns out to be fatal.