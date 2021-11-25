All section
Haryana Govt Gives Nod To Provide 5 Lakh Tablets To Class 11, 12 Students For Free

Image Credits: Manalokam, Twitter/Chandan (Representational)

Haryana,  25 Nov 2021 9:25 AM GMT

As per reports, a total of ₹560 crore would be invested in buying the tablets to equip the students with digital devices for the upcoming academic session.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Tuesday, November 23, announced the initiative to distribute free tablets to students of classes 11 and 12 across the state.

As per reports, a total of ₹560 crore would be invested in buying five lakh tablets to equip the students with digital devices to facilitate online education during the upcoming academic session.

The state government is also mulling over a plan to provide tablets to the students of other classes as well.

The Times of India reported that a total of 23 agendas were discussed during the meeting of the High Power Purchase Committee which was attended by Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, and Agriculture Minister J P Dalal.

Other Key Decisions

At least 15,000 tubewell connections will be issued to the farmers. Items such as wire, transformer and other tools will be procured for the connection which is expected to benefit thousands of farmers associated with Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

The Chief Minister stated that the process of purchasing power equipment worth ₹350 crore had been completed.

While addressing the media, CM Khattar said that getting a grip on corruption activities would be the primary focus of his government.

"If any officer or employee is found involved in corruption, strict action will be taken against him," the Chief Minister said.

He further urged the citizens to report to the State Vigilance Bureau if there is any information related to corruption in jobs and departments.

