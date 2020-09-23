Gujarat: CM Announces Rs 3,700 Cr Relief Package For Farmers Hit By Crop Loss

In an effort to provide relief to farmers whose Kharif crops have been damaged during the monsoon, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday, September 21, announced a ₹3,700-crore relief package.

"In the current year, monsoon was on time… in the beginning, it rained in the right proportion and was favourable to the crops. The crop production was estimated to be good. But in August, heavy rain flooded many farms and damaged crops," the CM was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. The CM said that groundnut, paddy, cotton, bajra, pulses and vegetable crops were reportedly damaged. "I am announcing a ₹3,700-crore package to help the farmers," the CM said. The relief will cover a total of 37 lakh hectares of area under 133 talukas and will benefit 27 lakh farmers.