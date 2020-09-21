Good Governance

Gujarat: Children Of Corona Warriors To Get Ex-Gratia Aid To Pursue Higher Studies

“Children of all state government employees, including those of corporation, who succumbed to Covid-19 while on duty, will be eligible for financial assistance under MYSY scheme for their diploma and graduation courses,” a Government Resolution (GR) said.

In Gujarat, children of the corona warriors who succumbed to COVID-19 will be eligible for financial assistance for higher studies under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana (MYSY) from academic session 2020-21.

"Children of all state government employees, including those of corporation, who succumbed to COVID-19 while on duty, will be eligible for financial assistance under MYSY scheme for their diploma and graduation courses. Their percentage or percentile or income limit will not be a factor," a Government Resolution (GR) dated September 15 said.

Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary Education said that the scheme will not have any restrictions based on the candidates' marks and income limit. While candidates are usually eligible for MYSY if their family income is less than ₹6 lakh per annum, in this case, the family income of eligible candidates will be overlooked.

Every year, financial assistance of ₹50,000 will be given to students pursuing engineering, pharmacy, ayurvedic and homoeopathic studies.

Meanwhile, "In the case of medical students, the assistance towards tuition fees will ₹2 lakh per annum per candidate," The Times Of India quoted sources as saying.

However, for female students, the financial assistance can go up to ₹6 lakh as they can avail additional assistance of ₹4 lakh under the Kanya Kelavani Yojana, the sources added.

The candidates will have to submit a certificate from the deputy secretary or above of the department where the employee was employed to avail the benefits of the scheme.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Gujarat. Till date, the state has reported 1,23,337 cases of the virus, of which, 1,03,875 people have recovered and 3,320 have succumbed to the virus.

