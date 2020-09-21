Gujarat: Children Of Corona Warriors To Get Ex-Gratia Aid To Pursue Higher Studies

In Gujarat, children of the corona warriors who succumbed to COVID-19 will be eligible for financial assistance for higher studies under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana (MYSY) from academic session 2020-21.



"Children of all state government employees, including those of corporation, who succumbed to COVID-19 while on duty, will be eligible for financial assistance under MYSY scheme for their diploma and graduation courses. Their percentage or percentile or income limit will not be a factor," a Government Resolution (GR) dated September 15 said. Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary Education said that the scheme will not have any restrictions based on the candidates' marks and income limit. While candidates are usually eligible for MYSY if their family income is less than ₹6 lakh per annum, in this case, the family income of eligible candidates will be overlooked.

Every year, financial assistance of ₹50,000 will be given to students pursuing engineering, pharmacy, ayurvedic and homoeopathic studies.

Meanwhile, "In the case of medical students, the assistance towards tuition fees will ₹2 lakh per annum per candidate," The Times Of India quoted sources as saying.

However, for female students, the financial assistance can go up to ₹6 lakh as they can avail additional assistance of ₹4 lakh under the Kanya Kelavani Yojana, the sources added.