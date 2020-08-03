Gujarat: CM Felicitates Corona Warriors Including Three-Time Plasma Donor In Surat

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday, August 2, felicitated corona warriors, including Surat's second COVID-19 patient and the only one to donate plasma thrice at the New Civil Hospital (NCH).

Along with donating plasma thrice, Faisal Chunara also donated Rs 2.21 lakh to the CM's COVID Care Relief Fund.

Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel visited the state-run hospital to review the situation and construction work of the dedicated COVID-19 facility at the hospital. This is CM's second visit to the city, during which he felicitated several corona warriors, including medical staff of NCH Hospital and SMIMER Hospital and the municipal officials who are in the front-line COVID-19 duty.

"I was the second person to be tested positive in Surat, on March 19. I took treatment at NCH and recovered. Had I gone to a private hospital, my medical bill would have been anything around Rs 10 lakh. What I donated (Rs 2.21 lakh) is nothing against it. I would like to appeal to those patients who have recovered to come forward and donate plasma to save lives of others undergoing treatment," Chunara told The Indian Express.

Chunara had returned to India from Dubai when he tested positive for the deadly virus. He was discharged from the hospital on April 2 and first donated plasma on May 6. He further donated plasma on May 23 and July 23.

"After my recovery, I received a call from the blood bank of NCH, and Dr Mayur Jarag explained about the importance of plasma donation to save the lives of those who are under treatment. Without thinking, I agreed and donated plasma on May 6. Even today, I am ready to give plasma, I have also told Dr Mayur that if anybody needs plasma during emergency, I will definitely come and donate," said Chunara.

Prashant Chauhan and Dr Sweta Rajkumar from NCH were among others who the CM felicitated. Dr Sweta is a resident doctor of NCH who tested positive for the virus and returned to work in the COVID ward of the hospital after recovering. Meanwhile, Chauhan is the first plasma donor from Surat.