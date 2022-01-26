All section
Good Governance
Karnataka's 'Grama One' Eliminates Middlemen In Services For Rural People

Karnataka,  26 Jan 2022

The Grama One initiative of the government relieves people of visiting government offices at Taluk and district levels and provides services of all prominent departments under one roof.

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai launched the 'Grama One' initiative on 73rd Republic Day. The government's initiative provides services of all prominent departments to the rural people by eliminating intermediaries. In the first phase, the government is launching over 3,000 Grama One service centres in 12 districts. These centres are similar to the 'Bangalore One' and 'Karnataka One' centres. The service centres, primarily made for the convenience of rural people, would be operational from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Several Services Under Grama One

Rural people would no longer have to visit government offices at Taluk and district levels because they could avail all the services under one roof. Moreover, more than 750 services of the Seva Sindhu could be helped through the 'Grama One' centres. Other benefits include Sakala services, RTI services, SMRF services and Micro-banking services, aadhar services, amongst many more. Citizens can visit their nearest Grama One centre to avail the services. An operator at the Grama One centre will assist the citizens in availing of the required service.

No More Middlemen, Long Queues

Through these new service centres, rural people would no longer have to wait in long queues in government offices, and neither would they have to depend on middlemen. Moreover, they would be charged a nominal fee that the department notifies. The departments would send an SMS on the registered mobile number notifying the applicant about the status of their application.

Also Read: Rani Velu Nachiyar: Saga Of India's First Queen Who Fought Against British Colonial Power

