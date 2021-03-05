Good News! No More Transport Office Visits, Govt Rolls Out 18 Online Services Based On Aadhaar Authentication

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday, March 4, released a notification of a contactless digital service via Aadhaar authentication that would do away with physical visits to the regional transport offices (RTOs) for as many as 18 services.

Simply put, people would no longer be required to visit the RTO offices for services like a renewal of driving licences, duplicate license, etc. With the use of Aadhaar, as an identification document, the process would be digitised.

The move of digitisation would simplify at least 18 services including applications for temporary registration of the motor vehicle, transfer of ownership of a motor vehicle and other driving licences.

"In order to provide convenient and hassle-free services to the citizen, the Ministry shall make all the required arrangements for wide publicity through media and individual notices to make citizens aware of the requirements of Aadhaar for availing contactless services through implementing agencies," the Ministry said in the official notification.

Certain services regarding Driving License and Certificate of Registration have been made completely online. Now these services can be availed without going to RTO. With Aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis, anyone can get the benefit of these contactless services. pic.twitter.com/UBBvbbsGfG — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) March 4, 2021

"This will reduce the compliance burden on citizens, helping them to avail these services in a hassle-free, contactless manner. This will also reduce the footfall in the RTO office, which will further increase efficiency of the RTO offices as well," it said in a tweet.

