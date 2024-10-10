Transforming Property Management: BBMP Releases Draft e-Khatas For 22 Lakh Properties

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a significant digitisation initiative, releasing draft e-khatas for over 22 lakh properties in Bengaluru as part of a push for transparency and efficiency. This online system allows property owners to download their draft e-khatas and submit necessary documents electronically to obtain final e-khatas. BBMP officials, including Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil, emphasised that both 'A' and 'B' khata properties are included in this initiative, which aims to curb fraudulent registrations and streamline property management. Citizens can now access their property records without visiting BBMP offices, marking a transformative step in urban governance.

A New Era for Property Management

On October 4, BBMP unveiled its fully online, faceless e-khata system, enabling citizens to manage their property documents digitally. Over 21 lakh draft e-khatas are now available for download on the BBMP's official website. To obtain a final e-khata, property owners must submit various documents online, including sale deeds and Aadhaar details. "This system is designed to be transparent and puts citizens in control," stated Moudgil. The initiative not only facilitates easier access but also aims to enhance property tax revenue by reducing fraudulent activities.

Background and Implementation

The introduction of the e-khata system follows a growing need for efficient property management in Bengaluru, where traditional processes have often been marred by bureaucratic delays and corruption. Prior to this rollout, the BBMP had conducted pilot tests in several districts, laying the groundwork for this comprehensive digital transformation. The new system allows for a seven-day objection period during which citizens can contest any discrepancies in their draft e-khatas, ensuring fairness in the process.

The Logical Indian's Perspective

The Logical Indian applauds BBMP's initiative as a progressive step towards transparency and citizen empowerment in property management. This move not only simplifies bureaucratic processes but also fosters trust between the government and its citizens.