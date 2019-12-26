Good Governance

Tamil Nadu Tops Good Governance Index, Puducherry Emerges As Best Performing UT

The Logical Indian Crew India

December 26th, 2019 / 3:57 PM / Updated 0 mins ago

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Tamil Nadu has secured the first spot in the Centre’s Good Governance Index followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Launched on Wednesday, December 25 The Index categorised the states and UTs into three groups, Big States, North-East and Hill States, and Union Territories.

Among the ‘big states’, Odisha, Bihar, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand are ranked as worst performers. Among the North-East and hill states, Himachal Pradesh is ranked first, followed by Uttarakhand, Tripura, Mizoram and Sikkim. The worst performers in this group are Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, with Arunachal Pradesh in the last spot.

Puducherry has emerged as the best-governed Union Territory followed by Chandigarh and Delhi, while Lakshwadeep is the worst performing UT.

#Puducherry is declared the best governed Union Territory followed by Chandigarh and Delhi. As reported in @…

Kiran Bedi ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಗುರುವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 26, 2019

The rankings were released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and the Centre for Good Governance.

The states are assessed on performance across 10 sectors, agriculture and allied sectors, commerce and industries, human resource development, public health, public infrastructure and utilities, economic governance, social welfare and development, judicial and public security, environment, and citizen-centric governance.

Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram emerged as the best performing states in their groups in the agriculture and allied ranking, while Daman and Diu stood as the best UT in the category. The rating analysed the growth rate of agriculture and allied sector, foodgrains production, horticulture produce, milk and meat production, and crop insurance.

While assessing the performance of commerce and industries across states, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Delhi top the lists of their groups.

Speaking at the event, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, said that the Index was scientifically designed based on various parameters of governance. An official statement said that the index is a uniform tool to assess the status of governance and impact of various interventions taken up by state governments and Union Territories.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Woman Uses ‘Kavalan App’ For Reporting Sexual Harassment, Police Nabs Three

Contributors

Written by : Navya Singh

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Global Competitive Index India

India Slips 10 Places On Global Competitiveness Index, One Of The Worst Performing BRICS Nations

Puducherry CM Sleeps

Puducherry CM Sleeps Outside L-G Kiran Bedi’s House; Protests Against ‘Autocratic’ Rule

Manual Scavenger Deaths

With 144 Deaths, Tamil Nadu Tops List Of Most Manual Scavenger Deaths In The Country

Good Governance

By Reforming Its Public Education System, Delhi Govt Is Setting An Example Of Good Governance

Delhi Ranked 6th Fastest Growing Metro

Delhi Ranked 6th In The List Of Fastest Growing, Best Performing Metro Cities In The World: Study

Ease Of Living Index

Pune Tops In Ease Of Living Index 2018; Delhi At 65, Bengaluru 58: Report

Latest on The Logical Indian

Good Governance

Tamil Nadu Tops Good Governance Index, Puducherry Emerges As Best Performing UT

News

“Our Patience Is Running Thin,” Air India Pilots’ Union Writes To Govt Over Unpaid Wages

Get Inspired

In Kanpur, 50 Hindus Formed Human Chain To Escort Muslim Baraat To Safety Amid Violence

News

Amit Shah Denies NPR-NRC Link, Modi Government Itself Linked It In Parliament

News

Now Breathe Pure Air At Nashik Railway Station’s ‘Oxygen Parlour’

News

Arundhati Roy Draws Flak For Urging People To Fake Their Identities For NPR

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.