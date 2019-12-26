Tamil Nadu Tops Good Governance Index, Puducherry Emerges As Best Performing UT
December 26th, 2019 / 3:57 PM / Updated 0 mins ago
Tamil Nadu has secured the first spot in the Centre’s Good Governance Index followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.
Launched on Wednesday, December 25 The Index categorised the states and UTs into three groups, Big States, North-East and Hill States, and Union Territories.
The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances along with the Centre for Good Governance launched the Good Governance Index yesterday.
TN, MH and KA, to nobody's surprise, were ranked in the top 3 positions. While KL was suspiciously at 8, behind Haryana. pic.twitter.com/7GBwgmnrXU
— Puram (@puram_politics) December 26, 2019
Among the ‘big states’, Odisha, Bihar, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand are ranked as worst performers. Among the North-East and hill states, Himachal Pradesh is ranked first, followed by Uttarakhand, Tripura, Mizoram and Sikkim. The worst performers in this group are Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, with Arunachal Pradesh in the last spot.
Puducherry has emerged as the best-governed Union Territory followed by Chandigarh and Delhi, while Lakshwadeep is the worst performing UT.
The rankings were released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and the Centre for Good Governance.
The states are assessed on performance across 10 sectors, agriculture and allied sectors, commerce and industries, human resource development, public health, public infrastructure and utilities, economic governance, social welfare and development, judicial and public security, environment, and citizen-centric governance.
Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram emerged as the best performing states in their groups in the agriculture and allied ranking, while Daman and Diu stood as the best UT in the category. The rating analysed the growth rate of agriculture and allied sector, foodgrains production, horticulture produce, milk and meat production, and crop insurance.
While assessing the performance of commerce and industries across states, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Delhi top the lists of their groups.
Speaking at the event, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, said that the Index was scientifically designed based on various parameters of governance. An official statement said that the index is a uniform tool to assess the status of governance and impact of various interventions taken up by state governments and Union Territories.
