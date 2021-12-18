Goa CM Pramod Sawant Launches 'Pink Force' To Prevent Crime Against Women, Children & Tourists

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched a special 'Pink Police Force' especially to take care of tourist women and children on December 17. The force has a total strength of 250 personnel, and it will function round the clock all year.

Force Will Operate Along With The Coastal Areas

According to the reports in Hindustan Times, the 'Pink Force' will operate its function along with coastal areas, will initially operate at 11 police stations and then cover the remaining ones. The local police Station will assist it, and if someone is to be arrested, the force will hand over the person to the local police.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister said the 'elite' specially trained force consisting of women would be available round-the-clock to assist mainly in the prevention of crime and help women, children and tourists in need.

Launched the #PinkForce of the #GoaPolice for further enhancing the safety & Security of women and children in the state.



I congratulate and wish the Goa Police-Pink Force all the very best in this action plan. pic.twitter.com/0H9xxShAA6 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 17, 2021

A Step Towards Providing Better Protection



DGP D Shukla said that if any woman calls the police control room, the pink force will reach the spot within five minutes and detain the accused.

He also added that if a woman complains that she is being assaulted, needs medical help or has met with an accident, the pink force will reach the spot and admit her to the hospital.

The move to launch the Special Force came after the purview of the BJP-led government facing criticism for mishandling violent crimes against tourists and women and neglecting the situation of law and order in the state.

Also Read: Delhi Police Launches YUVA 2.0 Initiative To Keep Youth Away From Crime