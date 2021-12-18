All section
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Launches Pink Force To Prevent Crime Against Women, Children & Tourists

Photo Credit: Pramod Sawant/Twitter and Wikimedia

Good Governance
The new force has a strength of 250 personnel that will work round the clock around the coastal areas of Goa.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched a special 'Pink Police Force' especially to take care of tourist women and children on December 17. The force has a total strength of 250 personnel, and it will function round the clock all year.

Force Will Operate Along With The Coastal Areas

According to the reports in Hindustan Times, the 'Pink Force' will operate its function along with coastal areas, will initially operate at 11 police stations and then cover the remaining ones. The local police Station will assist it, and if someone is to be arrested, the force will hand over the person to the local police.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister said the 'elite' specially trained force consisting of women would be available round-the-clock to assist mainly in the prevention of crime and help women, children and tourists in need.

A Step Towards Providing Better Protection

DGP D Shukla said that if any woman calls the police control room, the pink force will reach the spot within five minutes and detain the accused.

He also added that if a woman complains that she is being assaulted, needs medical help or has met with an accident, the pink force will reach the spot and admit her to the hospital.

The move to launch the Special Force came after the purview of the BJP-led government facing criticism for mishandling violent crimes against tourists and women and neglecting the situation of law and order in the state.

Also Read: Delhi Police Launches YUVA 2.0 Initiative To Keep Youth Away From Crime

