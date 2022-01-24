Hyderabad: GHMC Encourages Sports Enthusiasts By Developing Infrastructure With Projects Estimated Rs 87 Cr

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) emphasizes providing modern facilities to sports enthusiasts in different parts of the city. The efforts are being made to develop sports infrastructure to improve the efficiency and skill of traditional and modern games to contribute to the development of sports collectively.

The civic body has taken up a total of 18 developmental projects at an estimated cost of Rs 87 crore, which includes the modernization of sports facilities such as indoor stadiums, swimming pools, etc. and completion of eight projects for setting up multipurpose sports grounds, where required, reported Telangana Today.

Out of the total 18 projects, four of the sports facilities have already been brought into use by GHMC, four are under progress, one is ready for inauguration, and the remaining projects were under various stages of implementation.

According to the municipal corporation, the sports infrastructure is being developed in the city to encourage budding sports talent and provide them with a platform by the State Government. The officials are taking steps to make these facilities available to the public soon. These facilities are expected to be on par with the services offered by private ones.

Projects Under Progress

Four projects are in progress, and construction is presently underway briskly. Two of them are fully equipped swimming pools with changing rooms and other quality facilities available for swimmers. The swimming pools are being constructed at two different locations, one at Owaisi PlayGround in Golconda and Sachivalaya Nagar. The other two projects are the sports complex at Katedan and the football stadium at Barkas.

Existing Projects

The State Government has always emphasized sports, and the new infrastructure is in addition to the existing seven swimming pools, two sports complexes, 521 playgrounds with the civic body premises.

According to the GMCH press release, the sports facilities are also generating revenue. Between April and December of last year, more than Rs 90 lakhs were generated by putting these facilities on lease.

