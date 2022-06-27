All section
Bengal Govts Rs 1,500 Crore Ghatal Project To Dredge 10 Rivers Causing Yearly Floods Gets Centres Nod

Image Credit- Unsplash, WB Gov

The Logical Indian Crew

Bengal Govt's Rs 1,500 Crore 'Ghatal' Project To Dredge 10 Rivers Causing Yearly Floods Gets Centre's Nod

West Bengal,  27 Jun 2022 10:22 AM GMT

Ghatal, in Paschim Medinipur, is a low-lying riverine area that is affected by floods every year. This project will assist in strengthening the embankments of 10 major rivers that face the same.

West Bengal Government's 'Ghatal masterplan', a ₹1,500 crore mega project, has been approved by the Centre, according to a senior official on June 25. The expenses would be split between the central and State government, with 60 per cent being borne by the Centre and the rest by the State.

The 'Ghatal' project is expected to dredge the riverbeds while strengthening the embankments of at least ten major rivers in West Bengal, as reported by The Print.

'Ghatal Masterplan'

After receiving the nod from the Centre, the plan for strengthening embankments of rivers like Shilabati, Rupnarayan, and Kansabati, along with some canals, will soon take a concrete shape.

The senior official added that they had received a go-ahead from "the project investment committee", and two more clearances were required, one of which is from the Union Ministry of Finance.

All of these rivers swell up during the monsoon season, causing floods and damage to the areas around the Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts.

Allowances Long Overdue

A nine-member team from West Bengal, which included ministers of the State and lawmakers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), had met Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the Union Jal Shakti Minister, and Rajiv Kumar, the vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog, to seek funds for the project by submitting a memorandum.

The Ghatal plan would include measures to stabilise the areas that are annually affected by the floods, as reported by the Times of India. Measures include dredging of riverbeds and canals, desiltation of river water, construction of a dam on the Shilabati river, and installation of water pumps.

Also Read: Agnipath Scheme: Indian Air Force Receives Around 57,000 Applications Within 3 Days Of Registration

