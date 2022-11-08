Gadkari Sets An Example, Says Sorry For Poor Construction Of Road In Madhya Pradesh

We often see ministers failing at fulfilling their duties, but how many of them apologise? The Union and Transport minister Nitin Gadkari has set an example in front of everyone by taking accountability and apologising for the poor construction of a road.

Minister Gadkari in Jabalpur has said 'sorry' to the Madhya Pradesh (MP) folks for the poor construction of a 63 km highway built from Barela (Jabalpur) to Mandla at the cost of ₹ 400 crores in the state.

Gadkari said, "I am not satisfied with the two-lane road. An apology is necessary if a mistake is made. Officials have been instructed to stop the continuing work and repair what has already been done. Invite a new tender. I apologise for the trouble I have caused you so far."

'Good Roads Are A Must For Development'

The Union and Transport minister and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan officially opened and laid the cornerstone for eight 214 km long road projects worth ₹ 4,054 crores. During his tenure, Minister Gadkari promised to give Rs 6 lakh crore.

In his address, Gadkari emphasised the importance of good roads for growth, referencing former US President John F Kennedy's remark that the USA is a rich country because it has decent roads.

He also called for speeding up the road construction process and continued by saying poor people invested in NHAI bonds will be given 8 per cent returns. He proclaimed, "We will invest the money of the poor to improve Hindustan's infrastructure."

While CM Chouhan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Gadkari for sanctioning five new road projects, he stated that the state government is working nonstop to build a road network throughout MP.

Development Of Tribal Areas & 'Nitin Gadkari Metro'

According to the Times of India, the Union and Transport minister consented to transform the access road to Kanha National Park into a national highway and said that Kanha is well-known worldwide, and improved park connectivity will be ensured.

Minister Gadkari added that both the national and state governments prioritise the development of tribal areas because of their social, economic, and educational disadvantages. A Narmada roadway is necessary because Narmada Parikrama also has significant religious importance.

Gadkari advised using the Nagpur Metro model for the metros being built in Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur because it only costs ₹ 2 crore per km. The railways have named it the "Nitin Gadkari Metro." In addition, he said that "Indore aur Nagpur mein dil ka rishta hai" and that a light metro should be built connecting the two cities.

