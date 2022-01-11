Satyamev Jayate: Kerala Government's Initiative To Empower Fact-Checking And Reduce Fake News

All section
Satyamev Jayate: Kerala Governments Initiative To Empower Fact-Checking And Reduce Fake News

Good Governance
Kerala,  11 Jan 2022

Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government announced a digital media literacy programme, named Satyamev Jayate, under which schools and colleges would be encouraged to develop a curriculum on media literacy.

In yet another initiative of the Kerala government, it announced a programme named 'Satyamev Jayate' to empower people, especially the youth, with essential fact-checking tools and methods of combatting fake news. Under the initiative, the government would encourage several schools and colleges to equip their curriculum with digital media literacy rules. The youth would be trained to understand digital media and engage with the world around them.

Several Activities Under The Ten-Point Programme

The ten-point programme by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would encompass several activities ranging from training, data analysis, fact-checking initiatives, media research and media development initiatives with the belief that information, technology, knowledge and creativity enriches people's lives and societies. In a letter from the Higher Education Department, the Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department, Dr V Venu, said, "The Department has ventured into the mission of empowering the youth of the state by providing two-day training for Master Trainers, who will in turn train all the trainers and students across the state.


Announcement By Kerala Government


200 Professors Attended The Boot-Camp

Satyamev Jayate would greatly focus on fact-checking under five points: what is wrong information; why they are spreading fast; what precautions have to be adopted while using the content of social media; how those who spread fake news make a profit; and what steps can be initiated by citizens. Nearly 200 professors from 200 colleges attended this two-day boot camp in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram in the two-day boot camp.

While announcing the programme, the CM said that smartphone and internet penetration are much higher in Kerala than in other states. Moreover, he also mentioned how people increasingly depend on social media for gathering news. Therefore, the chances of spreading lies and misinformation through social media handles that do not have any editorial supervision. Hence, people should understand the laws and other benchmarks that control social media and the internet.

X
X