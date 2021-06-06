Every Household in Punjab, Haryana, J&K, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh To Receive Tap Water By 2022

The Jal Shakti Ministry stated on Saturday, June 5, that all rural households in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh will have access to tap water by the end of next year. The earlier deadline for the project was 2024.

The ministry has proposed an allocation of Rs 8,216.25 crore in 2021-22 to help these states and Union Territories meet this goal by 2022. The allocated amount is four times more than the previous year.

An estimated 50 million people will have access to a working tap water connection in these five states once the project is complete.



On Independence Day, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Jal Jeevan programme. Approximately 30 million homes had access to piped drinking water at the start of the project. Nearly 40 million new households have been added in 21 months.

In Haryana, tap water is now available in 91.32 percent of rural houses in 5,150 villages distributed over eight districts. In Punjab, 77 percent of rural homes have been provided with tap water.

In Himachal Pradesh, tap water is now available in 13.08 lakh (76.7%) of rural households, and the state's three districts, 11 blocks, and 8,638 villages have been designated as 'Har Ghar Jal.'

Before the mission, just 5.75 lakh (31.7%) of the 18.16 lakh rural households in Jammu and Kashmir had access to piped water. Since the start of the programme, 4.30 lakh homes (23.69%) have received tap water connections in the Union Territory, reported Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, only 1,414 (3.2%) of houses in Ladakh had access to running water prior to the project's commencement. In 21 months, the project has supplied tap water connections to 2,760 (6.4%) households.

The programme has been fully implemented in Goa, Telangana, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Puducherry throughout this time period. In total, there are currently functioning tap water connections in 62 districts, 746 blocks, and 91,000 villages.

