Going Green! Over 1000 E-Buses To Run On Bengal Roads By 2023

The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has signed the letter of acceptance to procure 1180 electric buses by the end of 2023. Contract for the same has been given to Tata Motors and will be carried out under Convergence Energy Services Limited's (CESL) 'Grand Challenge' initiative.

Moving Towards Greener Alternatives

Convergence Energy Services Limited's (CESL) is a government designated nodal agency and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), assigned for procuring and deploying e-vehicles across states. With the cooperation of this agency, the Bengal Government has signed a letter of acceptance, in the presence of Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, Secretary Binod Kumar and CESL Managing Director Mahua Acharya, to get 1,180 electric buses for the WBTC.

The consignment for the manufacturing of the electric buses has been handed over to the multinational manufacturing company Tata Motors. They would be entirely responsible for the design and supply of these buses to the WBTC. Furthermore, they would also be looking into setting up a number of charging infrastructures around the state.

As per the statements by the Transport Minister, as quoted from The Asian Age, they are "expecting to see the first fleet of buses on the road by the end of this year". Four categories of electric buses are currently in the discussions, a 12m low floor AC and standard-floor non-AC, and 9m standard-floor AC and non-AC buses. By the end of 2023, Kolkata hopes to make public transportation emission-free.

The Grand Challenge Initiative

That buses have been deployed under CESL's Grand Challenge initiative which was launched to introduce zero-emission public transport in the metropolitan cities of Bangalore, Delhi, Surat, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

In accordance to this initiative, the respective state transport can express their requirement for e-vehicles and access a subsidy to make the switch towards the greener option. The program falls under the larger goal of making India a 'Net Zero Emission' country by 2050 and move towards an energy dependent future.

