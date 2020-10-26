Electoral Literacy Clubs To Be Set Up In Punjab Schools

The Punjab School Education Department has ordered the setting up of electoral literacy clubs (ELCs) in all schools of the state. This move has come intending to sensitise the students about the right to vote while informing them of the entire election process.

The initiative comes after the Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla asked to utilize every opportunity through which the intellectual level of the students could be lifted.

For doing so, a spokesperson of the school education department said that by conducting activities in these clubs, the students will be informed about the election rights, election process, and registration of elections.

Apart from that, other activities related to democratic rights such as essay writing, poster making, and slogan writing competitions will be done in these clubs. The students from IX to XII grades are only eligible to participate in them.

For ensuring the better functioning of these clubs, a nodal officer will be appointed at the school level.

As per the details, the activities of class IX students would be related to the importance of elections, Indian electoral system, features of Indian electoral system, Election Commission, functions of Election Commission, electoral process, types of elections, and role of Opposition parties in elections.

For the students of class X, it will be based on subjects like Indian election procedure, the composition of Election Commission, functions of Election Commission, public mandate, and role of Opposition parties.

