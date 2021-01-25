Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches Door Delivery Of Ration Supplies

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched door delivery of rice to ration card holders along with a fleet of 2,500 Mobile Dispensing Units from Vijayawada.

The Chief Minister said that he was moved by the plight of elderly and differently-abled people who were kept waiting in long queues to get the ration supplies.

The move taken by the Andhra government aims to supply quality rice and other essential commodities. Through this step, the government would also ensure that there are no slippages and adulteration of the commodities supplied to the public and also provide relief to the ration cardholders from long queues at the fair price shops.

As reported by The Hindu, of the total 9,260 vehicles, 2,500 vehicles, for Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts were lined up on MG road (Bandar Road) in Vijayawada.



The mobile vehicles were purchased at the cost of ₹539 crore and these vehicles were provided by the government at 60% subsidy to eligible beneficiaries through various corporations under the Employment Guarantee Scheme for unemployed youth.

The value of each vehicle is ₹5,81,000, of which ₹3,48,600 was provided as subsidy from various Corporations and Civil Supplies Corporation.



The village and ward volunteers system would be adopted for the distribution of rice at the doorstep of the cardholders by taking their fingerprints and supplying ration in reusable bags with precise weight.

Stating details about the initiative, The Indian Express reported that every bag of rice is sealed and tagged with a unique code, leaving zero scope for adulteration. By fitting GPS to all mobile vehicles, cardholders will be able to know the delivery details in real-time through the mobile app and each vehicle has to deliver the goods for an average of 18 days per month.



Apart from this initiative, the government is also offering ration cards to eligible people across the state in just 10 days from the date of applying in five categories, which are issuing new ration card, division of a ration card, adding members to a rice card, removing members from a rice card and surrendering the rice card.



