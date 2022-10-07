Delhi To Have State-Of-Art Integrated Complex For Rescued Children, To Accommodate 200 Kids

The women and child development minister for Delhi, Kailash Gahlot, on Thursday (October 6) stated that the government is developing a project for a state-of-the-art integrated complex in Alipur in the North Delhi district to house rescued children.

He revealed the information mentioned above while addressing a review meeting for the proposed integrated complex for boys. The officials from the public works department, during the meeting, presented the infrastructure's initial design concept and layout plan.

He took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, "Meeting with the officials last week took stock of the progress in constructing the proposed state-of-the-art integrated campus for children at Alipore. Under the able leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal, we are committed to providing a healthy and positive environment to the children in all Institutional Care Homes."

'Best Possible Infrastructure'

The minister noted there was an immediate necessity to re-assess the infrastructure adequateness of existing institutions and identify the gaps to ensure that the rescued juveniles are given "the best possible infrastructure".

According to an official statement, he said, "These institutions promote health, growth and well-being of the children until they are handed back to their families."

Under the program, the integrated complex will be constructed on an 8.44-acre premise with a total built-up area of 13,643 square metres. The complex is expected to be a four-storeyed structure with a basement and accommodation capacity of 200 kids.

According to the government, the infrastructure is also expected to have lifts, ramps, child-friendly and disabled-friendly toilets, playgrounds, recreational spaces, libraries, and dedicated dining areas.

Gahlot said, "The idea is to ensure that every child staying in institutional care should feel at home until they are handed back to their families," quoted NDTV.

Child Care Institutions In Delhi

As of now, the women and child welfare departments operate 99 childcare institutions in seven locations across the national capital -- Alipur, Delhi Gate, Dilshad Garden, Hari Nagar, Kingsway Camp, Lajpat Nagar and Majnu Ka Tila.

According to reports, in the financial year 2021-22, at least 7,132 children were recommended to these childcare institutions, and 5,805 were handed back to their families and relatives. However, many of these institutions have inadequate infrastructure and are not regularly maintained.

