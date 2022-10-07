All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi To Have State-Of-Art Integrated Complex For Rescued Children, To Accommodate 200 Kids

Image Credit- Twitter, Unsplash

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi To Have State-Of-Art Integrated Complex For Rescued Children, To Accommodate 200 Kids

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi,  7 Oct 2022 7:52 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

According to the government, the infrastructure is expected to have lifts, ramps, child-friendly and disabled-friendly toilets, playgrounds, recreational spaces, libraries, and dedicated dining areas.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The women and child development minister for Delhi, Kailash Gahlot, on Thursday (October 6) stated that the government is developing a project for a state-of-the-art integrated complex in Alipur in the North Delhi district to house rescued children.

He revealed the information mentioned above while addressing a review meeting for the proposed integrated complex for boys. The officials from the public works department, during the meeting, presented the infrastructure's initial design concept and layout plan.

He took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, "Meeting with the officials last week took stock of the progress in constructing the proposed state-of-the-art integrated campus for children at Alipore. Under the able leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal, we are committed to providing a healthy and positive environment to the children in all Institutional Care Homes."

'Best Possible Infrastructure'

The minister noted there was an immediate necessity to re-assess the infrastructure adequateness of existing institutions and identify the gaps to ensure that the rescued juveniles are given "the best possible infrastructure".

According to an official statement, he said, "These institutions promote health, growth and well-being of the children until they are handed back to their families."

Under the program, the integrated complex will be constructed on an 8.44-acre premise with a total built-up area of 13,643 square metres. The complex is expected to be a four-storeyed structure with a basement and accommodation capacity of 200 kids.

According to the government, the infrastructure is also expected to have lifts, ramps, child-friendly and disabled-friendly toilets, playgrounds, recreational spaces, libraries, and dedicated dining areas.

Gahlot said, "The idea is to ensure that every child staying in institutional care should feel at home until they are handed back to their families," quoted NDTV.

Child Care Institutions In Delhi

As of now, the women and child welfare departments operate 99 childcare institutions in seven locations across the national capital -- Alipur, Delhi Gate, Dilshad Garden, Hari Nagar, Kingsway Camp, Lajpat Nagar and Majnu Ka Tila.

According to reports, in the financial year 2021-22, at least 7,132 children were recommended to these childcare institutions, and 5,805 were handed back to their families and relatives. However, many of these institutions have inadequate infrastructure and are not regularly maintained.

Also Read: World Bank Changes India's GDP Growth Forecast For The 3rd Time In FY23, Lowers To 6.5%

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Integrated Complex 
Rescued Children 
Delhi Government 
Childcare 

Must Reads

Does This Video Show Muslims Assaulting Hindus In Birmingham, Uk? No, Viral Claim Is False
Cropped Video Of CM Yogi Adityanath Paying Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi Shared With False Claim
Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express Train Damaged After Week Of Launch, Collided With Cattle
Delhi Officials Not On Same Page On Revocation Of Mask Mandates & Fines, Reveals Document
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X