Delhi Police Launches E-Learning Platform To Train Underprivileged Youth, School Dropouts

Delhi Police, in pursuit to promote learning among youngsters especially school dropouts from economically weaker sections of the society, has introduced the e-learning platform "Unnati".

The learning initiative is the brainchild of the southwest district of the police force and was launched under their flagship scheme 'YUVA'. It was flagged off by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana at the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) auditorium on Sunday, December 12.

All About The Portal



The portal 'Unnati' has a simple design, and anybody can learn through this platform from anywhere by using a laptop, desktop, tablet, or even a mobile phone.

It will also provide training, counselling, and placement to the trainees. The officials shared that in case a participant misses a class, a facility to access recordings of the live sessions would also be provided.



As per the Delhi police commissioner, every year over 1.5 lakh people are arrested by their personnel for various crime incidents. The initiative would also rope in such people to give them an opportunity to have a fresh start and contribute to society, reported The Indian Express

A course completion e-certificate will also be provided on the successful completion of the course. The offered courses also include digital literacy, under which courses comprising basic computer knowledge, typing training, preparatory classes for competitive exams, and sports courses will also be available.

On this launch occasion, Asthana also felicitated 'YUVA' trainees who have got jobs and are supporting their families, the officials said.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Exam Paper Under Fire For Reported Gender Stereotyping