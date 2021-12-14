All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Police Launches E-Learning Platform To Train Underprivileged Youth, School Dropouts

Image Credits: Unsplash, The Times of India (Representational)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Police Launches E-Learning Platform To Train Underprivileged Youth, School Dropouts

Ojaswini Badhwar

Writer: Ojaswini Badhwar

Ojaswini Badhwar

Ojaswini Badhwar

Remote Intern

She believes that a pen is the mightiest sword and words are the serial killers, hence one needs to be cautious before mishandling them. She is an Multimedia Journalism student with a vision to create and expand upon opportunities and to leave a remarkable impact on society with her work.

See article by Ojaswini Badhwar

Delhi,  14 Dec 2021 4:57 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-12-14T10:30:39+05:30check update history

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

The learning initiative is the brainchild of the southwest district of the police force and was launched under their flagship scheme 'YUVA'.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Delhi Police, in pursuit to promote learning among youngsters especially school dropouts from economically weaker sections of the society, has introduced the e-learning platform "Unnati".

The learning initiative is the brainchild of the southwest district of the police force and was launched under their flagship scheme 'YUVA'. It was flagged off by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana at the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) auditorium on Sunday, December 12.

All About The Portal

The portal 'Unnati' has a simple design, and anybody can learn through this platform from anywhere by using a laptop, desktop, tablet, or even a mobile phone.

It will also provide training, counselling, and placement to the trainees. The officials shared that in case a participant misses a class, a facility to access recordings of the live sessions would also be provided.

As per the Delhi police commissioner, every year over 1.5 lakh people are arrested by their personnel for various crime incidents. The initiative would also rope in such people to give them an opportunity to have a fresh start and contribute to society, reported The Indian Express

A course completion e-certificate will also be provided on the successful completion of the course. The offered courses also include digital literacy, under which courses comprising basic computer knowledge, typing training, preparatory classes for competitive exams, and sports courses will also be available.

On this launch occasion, Asthana also felicitated 'YUVA' trainees who have got jobs and are supporting their families, the officials said.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Exam Paper Under Fire For Reported Gender Stereotyping

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ojaswini Badhwar
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Delhi Police 
Online Learning 
Unnati 
Yuva 
Skills 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X