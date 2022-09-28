All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Amid Festivities, Delhi Police To Plant Dummy Explosives To Evaluate Alertness Of Security Forces

Image Credit- The Indian Express, Wikipedia

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Amid Festivities, Delhi Police To Plant Dummy Explosives To Evaluate Alertness Of Security Forces

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi,  28 Sep 2022 7:41 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The move comes after the inputs were provided by intelligence on multiple terror threats in different parts of the city during the festive season. The drill will be conducted to avoid any untoward incident.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a bid to evaluate the alertness and preparation of the security forces ahead of the festive season, the Delhi Police Special Cell will plant dummy improvised explosive devices (IEDs) across the national capital.

The move comes after the inputs were provided by intelligence on multiple terror threats in different parts of the city during the festive season. The drill will be conducted to avoid any untoward incident, said sources.

Different Places To Be Covered Via Drill

Crowded areas, such as markets, stations, etc., become easy targets for terror groups in the festive season. Therefore, all the places and possible strike points at high footfall areas in each of the 15 districts are being covered via this drill to evaluate the promptness of police personnel, as directed by Commissioner Sanjay Arora during an internal meeting.

While the public will be awarded for assisting the police in detecting and defusing the dummy bombs, departmental action is likely to be taken in case of personnel in respective areas if they fail to detect the device.

Similar Initiatives Taken In Past

Previously also, the special cell planted 15 dummy explosives to inspect the alertness and preparation of the police force, reported Business Standard.

Delhi Police implemented a Red Alert scheme on August 7 across the central district for at least three in the evening. Keeping Independence Day celebrations in mind, intensive checking, picketing and patrolling concentrated more on high footfall and congested areas.

As per the Delhi Police's plan, four tiffin boxes as dummy IEDs at locations such as Jama Masjid, Gaffar Market (Karol bagh), Paharganj, and New Delhi Railway Station were planted. It added that another mock drill was conducted at Jama Masjid, where a situation of a mock bomb blast was created, and the alertness of the personnel was assessed.

Also Read: 'Jail Tourism': Haldwani Prison In Uttarakhand Offers 'Real Jail Feel' For Rs 500 Per Night

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Delhi Police 
Special Cell 
Mock Drill 
Dummy Explosives 

Must Reads

Delhi Government To Provide Rs 1 Crore Ex-Gratia To Families Of 28 COVID-19 Warriors
Journalism Student Details Assault By Uber Auto Driver On Twitter, Accused Arrested On Immediate Action
Knotting Self- Independence: Know How This Foundation Is Empowering Underprivileged Women Through Weaving
Rising Popularity Of Western Casino Classics Has Not Overthrown Traditional Indian Games
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X