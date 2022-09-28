Amid Festivities, Delhi Police To Plant Dummy Explosives To Evaluate Alertness Of Security Forces

In a bid to evaluate the alertness and preparation of the security forces ahead of the festive season, the Delhi Police Special Cell will plant dummy improvised explosive devices (IEDs) across the national capital.

The move comes after the inputs were provided by intelligence on multiple terror threats in different parts of the city during the festive season. The drill will be conducted to avoid any untoward incident, said sources.

Different Places To Be Covered Via Drill

Crowded areas, such as markets, stations, etc., become easy targets for terror groups in the festive season. Therefore, all the places and possible strike points at high footfall areas in each of the 15 districts are being covered via this drill to evaluate the promptness of police personnel, as directed by Commissioner Sanjay Arora during an internal meeting.

While the public will be awarded for assisting the police in detecting and defusing the dummy bombs, departmental action is likely to be taken in case of personnel in respective areas if they fail to detect the device.

Similar Initiatives Taken In Past

Previously also, the special cell planted 15 dummy explosives to inspect the alertness and preparation of the police force, reported Business Standard.

Delhi Police implemented a Red Alert scheme on August 7 across the central district for at least three in the evening. Keeping Independence Day celebrations in mind, intensive checking, picketing and patrolling concentrated more on high footfall and congested areas.

As per the Delhi Police's plan, four tiffin boxes as dummy IEDs at locations such as Jama Masjid, Gaffar Market (Karol bagh), Paharganj, and New Delhi Railway Station were planted. It added that another mock drill was conducted at Jama Masjid, where a situation of a mock bomb blast was created, and the alertness of the personnel was assessed.

