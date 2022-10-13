Delhi Now Pays Highest Minimum Wages Across India, Says Government

In a move to provide relief from the adverse impacts of inflation, the Delhi government announced on October 12 that they would be increasing the minimum wages allocated for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers in the capital city. The increased wages were introduced at the beginning of October month and were to be implemented effectively among all labour classes. According to a statement released by the government, the newest wage revision is the highest-paying minimum wage across India.

Revised Rates

The revised rates are expected to provide a cushion against the growing inflation in the country. According to this, the wages provided to the unskilled workers have been raised from ₹16,506 to ₹16,792, semi-skilled workers would receive ₹18,499 from the earlier ₹18,187, and the skilled workers would earn at least ₹20,357 instead of ₹20,019.

It also comes along with additional provisions of revised incomes for employees in the supervisor and clerical cadre. The monthly wage earned by non-matriculated employees has been increased from ₹18,187 to ₹18,499, and that for the matriculate employees goes from ₹20,019 to ₹20,357.

In regard to graduates and those with higher educational qualifications, the monthly wage has been hiked from ₹21,756 to ₹22,146.

With this newly implemented provision, "Delhi government now pays the highest minimum wages to labour classes across India", claims a government spokesperson. The increased wages are also expected to give a respite to the labour class, who suffer the first-hand effects of inflation.

A Possible Contrast In Ground Reality

The spokesperson had conveyed that the dearness allowance of labourers has been increased and is constantly being revised every six months upon chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's directions. However, many are still sceptical about its translation to the ground level.

General secretary of the Indian Federation of Trade Union (IFTU), Rajesh Kumar, said that while the government had increased the minimum wages, it still remains at a bare minimum for many working in Delhi. An article by the Hindustan Times quoted him saying, "Because of inflation, the nominal wage increase is not going to make much of a difference. Also, it is a fact that only a few companies follow the minimum wages as prescribed by the government".

Adding further on it, he spoke of the job scenario that exists in the country after the pandemic. The situation plummeted in such a manner that people readily took up any form of an odd job with a low-paying salary to meet the day's end. They did not complain or report about it as long as they were getting paid. Therefore, a systemic solution is essential, which would ensure the implementation of the revised minimum wages. For this, Kumar suggests the labour inspectors in each department ensure companies are following the law and giving the workers their legally entitled pay.

