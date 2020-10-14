Delhi Metro To Conduct Survey On Travel Pattern Of Consumers To Avoid Overcrowding

An online survey has been started by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) for studying the probability of commuters planning their travel during flexible hours, in order to avoid overcrowding in the metro amid the pandemic.



On Tuesday, the online survey link will be made available on the DMRC's social media pages. However, the link for the online survey will be available until October 27, this year.

According to an India Today report, the main objective behind conducting the survey is to collect information from the Delhi metro commuters on their ability/possibility to plan their travels during the off-peak hours in order to get away with the rush during the peak hours of morning and evening.

The survey questions have been outlined to cover all the basic aspects of travelling in the metro that includes travel timings, line utilization, the flexibility of scheduling the travel during off-peak hours and checking whether the commuters have the option to work from home.

The results produced by this survey would help the Delhi Metro authorities to understand the needs and demands of the commuters better which will help them to improve their services.

The Delhi Metro resumed it services on a regular basis on September 12 with all safety protocols including social distancing and wearing masks in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the occupancy on metro has been restricted.

However, some particular sections of the DMRC network have observed 100 per cent occupancy during the morning and evening peak hours.

In order to avoid such overcrowding, the commuters have been urged to 'break the peak' by staggering the timings of their travel in order to ease congestion during the peak hours and use the additional capacity available during the non-peak hours. This would ensure the safety of the commuters and will be convenient for them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

