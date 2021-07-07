Delhi Metro Launches India's First FASTag-Based Cashless Parking At Kashmere Gate

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) launched the first-ever FASTag/UPI-based cashless parking facility at Kashmere Gate metro station. This initiative is a part of DMRC's multimodal integration of transport services and was launched by Mangu Singh, managing director, DMRC, in the presence of senior officials of the DMRC and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

How Will The FASTag Facility Work?

The DMRC has laid out the plan for the functioning of this cashless facility, The entry, and exit, and payment of Four wheelers can be done through the FASTag. The parking fee will be deducted from the FastTag application itself. This will reduce the time for entry and payment. An official statement from DMRC mentioned that only vehicles with FASTags will only be permitted to park in this new facility, reported The Financial Express.

As for two-wheelers, entry and exit can be registered only by swiping the Delhi Metro smart card. The swipe will only calculate the fare and not deduct money from the smart card. Commuters can also pay the parking fee through UPI apps by scanning the QR Code. DMRC is hoping that the payment in the future can be made through DMRC/NCMC cards as well.

Bringing Modernisation In Transportation

The parking facility has been located at gate 6 of the metro station and can accommodate 55 four-wheelers and 174 two-wheelers. The said station is also connected to a major inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) and several offices around the station. IPT lanes for Taxi, Auto, and E-Rickshaw were also inaugurated at the station's gate numbers 6 and 8. Now DMRC is looking forward to completing the second phase of the MMI project which will turn the station into a transportation hub.

"The cashless parking project is a major step as part of the government's 'Digital India' initiative. We have taken this up as a pilot project. After observing the response, we will plan similar systems at more parking facilities at our stations," the DMRC chief Mangu Singh said to The Hindustan Times.

