Delhi Govt To Set Up 80 More Fire Stations, Mobile Fire Engines At 50 'Mishap-Prone Spots'

The Delhi Fire Service formed an internal committee on October 9, which was presided over by Chief Fire Officer to identify 50 "Mishap-Prone Spots" in the capital to set up mobile fire tenders. It will also recommend locations for new fire stations, said an official.

LG VK Saxena proposed several measures to improve the national capital's fire-fighting capability during a meeting with the Delhi Fire Service, including establishing more fire stations. He mentioned that the fire department currently has 64 fire stations, aiming to increase to 80.

The Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, said, "The LG has directed to increase the number of fire tenders. Presently, the number is 220, and the target is to have at least 350 fire tenders in the national capital for which the committee has been formed."

Parameters For Selecting The Locations For Deployment Of Mobile Tenders

LG Saxena has directed Delhi Fire Services to reduce the response time for rescue calls from 8-16 minutes to 2-3 minutes., reported NDTV.

The Director said that the standard parameters to be considered when selecting and finalising the land and locations for the deployment of mobile tenders would be the hazards involved in those areas, the locations of existing fire stations, congestion and narrow lanes, a lack of parking space, and traffic time. He continued by asserting that places like the Radha Swami Bhati mines, Chandni Chowk, and Sadar Bazar must be considered.

Director Garg stated, "With the deployment of mobile tenders in such places, any fire could be tackled in the initial stage itself and can be controlled much faster. This will help reduce the number of fire incidents, and the loss will be very minimal."

He added that the department does not currently have any mobile fire tender vehicles, which will be purchased. They will approach the Delhi government for land approval to build new fire stations and financial approval once the locations are determined.

