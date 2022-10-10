All section
Delhi Govt To Set Up 80 More Fire Stations, Mobile Fire Engines At 50 Mishap-Prone Spots

Image Credit: Unsplash and Wikipedia (Representational)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Govt To Set Up 80 More Fire Stations, Mobile Fire Engines At 50 'Mishap-Prone Spots'

Apoorva Chakrayat

Writer: Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Remote Intern

She is a mass communication undergrad student at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

See article by Apoorva Chakrayat

Delhi,  10 Oct 2022 7:37 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) has directed the opening more fire stations. The fire department currently has 64 fire stations, intending to increase to 80. It has been ordered to identify 50 'Mishap-Prone Spots' for deploying mobile fire tenders.

The Delhi Fire Service formed an internal committee on October 9, which was presided over by Chief Fire Officer to identify 50 "Mishap-Prone Spots" in the capital to set up mobile fire tenders. It will also recommend locations for new fire stations, said an official.

LG VK Saxena proposed several measures to improve the national capital's fire-fighting capability during a meeting with the Delhi Fire Service, including establishing more fire stations. He mentioned that the fire department currently has 64 fire stations, aiming to increase to 80.

The Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, said, "The LG has directed to increase the number of fire tenders. Presently, the number is 220, and the target is to have at least 350 fire tenders in the national capital for which the committee has been formed."

Parameters For Selecting The Locations For Deployment Of Mobile Tenders

LG Saxena has directed Delhi Fire Services to reduce the response time for rescue calls from 8-16 minutes to 2-3 minutes., reported NDTV.

The Director said that the standard parameters to be considered when selecting and finalising the land and locations for the deployment of mobile tenders would be the hazards involved in those areas, the locations of existing fire stations, congestion and narrow lanes, a lack of parking space, and traffic time. He continued by asserting that places like the Radha Swami Bhati mines, Chandni Chowk, and Sadar Bazar must be considered.

Director Garg stated, "With the deployment of mobile tenders in such places, any fire could be tackled in the initial stage itself and can be controlled much faster. This will help reduce the number of fire incidents, and the loss will be very minimal."

He added that the department does not currently have any mobile fire tender vehicles, which will be purchased. They will approach the Delhi government for land approval to build new fire stations and financial approval once the locations are determined.

Also Read: Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express Train Damaged After Week Of Launch, Collided With Cattle

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Apoorva Chakrayat
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Mishap-Prone Spots 
Delhi 
Fire Stations 
Mobile Fire Tenders 
Fire Department 
Lieutenant Governor 
Fire Incidents 
LG VK Saxena 

