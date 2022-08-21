Delhi Govt To Give Missed Call, Whatsapp Option To Citizens To Register Choice For Subsidy

The Delhi government has announced to release soon a contact number that will facilitate the national capital residents to select whether or not they want to continue availing free electricity scheme from October 1, 2022.

Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Miniter who also holds the power portfolio, held a meeting on Saturday (August 20) with discoms, senior officials of the power department and other concerned departments.

He said, "We have decided to simplify the procedure for opting-in for power subsidy. We will soon release a phone number where consumers can drop a missed call or WhatsApp to register their choice for the power subsidy. Delhiites will also have the convenience of opting in through a QR (Quick Response) code on the bill or by visiting the discom centre, besides filling a form attached to the bill," reported NDTV.

Agenda Of The Meeting

As of now, about 47,11,176 (over 47 lakh) families are currently benefiting from the power subsidy. All the consumers will be given a choice to opt out of the subsidy or continue obtaining free electricity from October 1 onwards.

The agenda of the meeting was to simplify the procedure of opting in and out of the power subsidy offered by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government.

Sisodia recommended the officials simplify the procedure for the consumers, ensuring every citizen could easily register their choice with the department instead of engaging in a long-drawn process.

During the meeting, the decision was taken that the Delhi government would issue a power subsidy phone line.

Demands In The Past

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, announced in May that the citizens would continue to get free electricity. He had informed that the consumers who wished to opt out of the subsidy could do so from October 1.

Over the past few years, the public has suggested to the government that the money shall be used for hospitals and schools instead of providing subsidies to economically strong households.

Considering this demand, the government has decided to give consumers a choice to opt out of the subsidy or continue getting free electricity from October 1. Based on the choices registered, the government will then provide free electricity to those families who wish to seek the benefit of the scheme.

Also Read: Revolutionising Agrarian Sector: Jharkhand Becomes First State To Introduce Blockchain Tech In Farming