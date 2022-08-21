All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Govt To Give Missed Call, Whatsapp Option To Citizens To Register Choice For Subsidy

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Unsplash (Representational) 

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Govt To Give Missed Call, Whatsapp Option To Citizens To Register Choice For Subsidy

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi,  21 Aug 2022 7:43 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

About 47,11,176 (over 47 lakh) families currently benefit from the power subsidy. All the consumers will be given a choice to opt out of the subsidy or continue obtaining free electricity from October 1 onwards.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Delhi government has announced to release soon a contact number that will facilitate the national capital residents to select whether or not they want to continue availing free electricity scheme from October 1, 2022.

Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Miniter who also holds the power portfolio, held a meeting on Saturday (August 20) with discoms, senior officials of the power department and other concerned departments.

He said, "We have decided to simplify the procedure for opting-in for power subsidy. We will soon release a phone number where consumers can drop a missed call or WhatsApp to register their choice for the power subsidy. Delhiites will also have the convenience of opting in through a QR (Quick Response) code on the bill or by visiting the discom centre, besides filling a form attached to the bill," reported NDTV.

Agenda Of The Meeting

As of now, about 47,11,176 (over 47 lakh) families are currently benefiting from the power subsidy. All the consumers will be given a choice to opt out of the subsidy or continue obtaining free electricity from October 1 onwards.

The agenda of the meeting was to simplify the procedure of opting in and out of the power subsidy offered by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government.

Sisodia recommended the officials simplify the procedure for the consumers, ensuring every citizen could easily register their choice with the department instead of engaging in a long-drawn process.

During the meeting, the decision was taken that the Delhi government would issue a power subsidy phone line.

Demands In The Past

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, announced in May that the citizens would continue to get free electricity. He had informed that the consumers who wished to opt out of the subsidy could do so from October 1.

Over the past few years, the public has suggested to the government that the money shall be used for hospitals and schools instead of providing subsidies to economically strong households.

Considering this demand, the government has decided to give consumers a choice to opt out of the subsidy or continue getting free electricity from October 1. Based on the choices registered, the government will then provide free electricity to those families who wish to seek the benefit of the scheme.

Also Read: Revolutionising Agrarian Sector: Jharkhand Becomes First State To Introduce Blockchain Tech In Farming

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Choice For Subsidy 
Free Electricity 
Delhi Government 
Manish Sisodia 

Must Reads

Pictures Showing Delhi Govt-Run School Are Not Of Private School As Claimed By BJP Leaders
Old Video Of Public Execution In Yemen Revived With Misleading Claim
Jhulan Goswami Set For International Retirement At Lord's; Here's A Look At Her Illustrious Career
Know How This Mumbai-Based Production House Is Educating Citizens, Bridging Gap Through Entertainment
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X