Delhi Govt To Provide Oxygen Concentrators, Oximeters To COVID-19 Patients In Home Isolation

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, June 22, that those under home isolation will be given pulse oximeters to monitor their oxygen saturation levels regularly. In addition, the government will arrange oxygen concentrators those patients under home isolation in case their oxygen saturation levels drop.

"The biggest issue we have seen is oxygen levels falling suddenly. Some patients require oxygen immediately. Those under home isolation will be given oximeters to monitor their levels," the CM said.

"We will also give them a number they can call if the levels dip. A team will reach your house with a concentrator. The patient can be stabilised while being shifted to the hospital. This will be present in each district. Once a person is cured, this can be returned to the government," he added.

Pulse oximeters are a special machine to measure oxygen levels in the blood, and oxygen concentrators are a medical device that assists people who have a low level of oxygen in their blood.

CM Kejriwal also said that the COVID-19 tests have increased by three times in Delhi, with nearly 18,000 testes being conducted daily. Furthermore, the recovery rates in the national capital are also rising, he added.

"At present, we have around 25,000 active cases and 33,000 recovered people. In hospitals, 6,000 people have been admitted and another 12,000 people are under home isolation. A week ago, there were 24,000 active cases. The recovery rate is rising and at present, it seems like the situation is stabilizing. We are also testing thrice as much as we were earlier. No one should face any issues in getting tested now," Kejriwal said.