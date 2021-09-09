All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discriminationLuminous
Delhi Govt Launches New WhatsApp Helpline Number To Provide COVID-19 Information, Book Vaccine Slots

Image Credits: The Times Of India, Pixabay

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Govt Launches New WhatsApp Helpline Number To Provide COVID-19 Information, Book Vaccine Slots

Abbas Rizvi

Writer: Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

Delhi,  9 Sep 2021 11:04 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

The Delhi Government on Wednesday launched a new WhatsApp helpline number to assist in providing accurate information regarding COVID-19 and vaccination centres.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Delhi Government launched new WhatsApp helpline number to assist in providing accurate information regarding Covid and vaccination centres.

On Wednesday, Delhi Health Minister Mr Satyendar Jain launched this new Covid-19 helpdesk number, which will provide various kinds of services related to the pandemic information. Various officials of WhatsApp were also available at the occasion.

" We have added new features to this chatbot to make things more accessible for the citizens of Delhi where you would get credible information and resources related to covid-19," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

This Whatsapp number will help book slots for the nearest vaccination centres and book slots for receiving vaccines. Teleconsultation and information regarding oxygen cylinder refilling will also be available through the Whatsapp chatbot.

Chatbot Integrated Solution

The chatbot is built on an integrated solution of Whatsapp Business API. It is also integrated with the CoWin portal of the central government and the Delhi government's COVID war room. To use this, all the users have to send a "Hi" message to +911122307145 on Whatsapp, reported The Times of India.

Shivnath Thukral, director of public policy, said the Delhi Government's new initiative would help accelerate the work related to covid. It will become more easily accessible to the ordinary people of the state by providing credible information regarding the covid-19.

As per the latest data updated by the health ministry, Delhi reported 50 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases in the national capital to 386.

Also Read:Billboard Showing Delhi CM Kejriwal Taking Credit For Installing Dustbins Is Morphed

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Abbas Rizvi
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
COVID-19 
Delhi 
AAP 
Whatsapp 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship Luminous solar | Sachin Tendulkar Pledge #HelpingTrueHeroes
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X