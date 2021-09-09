Delhi Govt Launches New WhatsApp Helpline Number To Provide COVID-19 Information, Book Vaccine Slots

Delhi Government launched new WhatsApp helpline number to assist in providing accurate information regarding Covid and vaccination centres.

On Wednesday, Delhi Health Minister Mr Satyendar Jain launched this new Covid-19 helpdesk number, which will provide various kinds of services related to the pandemic information. Various officials of WhatsApp were also available at the occasion.

" We have added new features to this chatbot to make things more accessible for the citizens of Delhi where you would get credible information and resources related to covid-19," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Use @WhatsApp?



Now get all COVID-19 related details on Delhi Govt's WhatsApp Helpline!



Just send 'Hi' to https://t.co/Svlvxiz4VZ & get information about:



🏥Hospital Beds

💉Vaccination Centes

👩🏻‍⚕️Teleconsultation with Doctors

🆘Oxygen Cylinder Refilling pic.twitter.com/iT6tyaA9l5 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 8, 2021

This Whatsapp number will help book slots for the nearest vaccination centres and book slots for receiving vaccines. Teleconsultation and information regarding oxygen cylinder refilling will also be available through the Whatsapp chatbot.

Chatbot Integrated Solution

The chatbot is built on an integrated solution of Whatsapp Business API. It is also integrated with the CoWin portal of the central government and the Delhi government's COVID war room. To use this, all the users have to send a "Hi" message to +911122307145 on Whatsapp, reported The Times of India.

Shivnath Thukral, director of public policy, said the Delhi Government's new initiative would help accelerate the work related to covid. It will become more easily accessible to the ordinary people of the state by providing credible information regarding the covid-19.

As per the latest data updated by the health ministry, Delhi reported 50 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases in the national capital to 386.

