Caste discrimination
Delhi Govt Increases Minimum Wages Of Labourers Amidst Rising Inflation, Hike To Be Applicable From April 1

Image Credit: Unsplash and Facebook/Arvind Kejriwal (Representational)

Good Governance
Delhi Govt Increases Minimum Wages Of Labourers Amidst Rising Inflation, Hike To Be Applicable From April 1

Delhi,  21 May 2022 5:28 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-21T11:09:29+05:30

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stated they decided to hike the DA for unskilled working classes in Delhi as this might benefit skilled, semi-skilled, unskilled and other workers in all scheduled employment under the aegis of the Delhi Government.

The Kejriwal-led Delhi government has decided to increase the dearness allowance (DA) for labourers on Friday (May 20). On the back of the latest revision in the DA, the unskilled labourer's monthly wages have been increased from ₹16,064 to ₹16,506 per month.

Furthermore, the wages for semi-skilled labourers have also been raised from ₹17,693 to ₹18,187 per month.

A Welcome Move Amidst Rising Inflation

Speaking on the increment in wages of daily wage workers, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated in an official release: "Amidst the rising inflation, this is a big step taken in the interest of the labour class."

He also added that the state government decided to hike the DA for unskilled working classes in Delhi as this might benefit skilled, semi-skilled, unskilled and other workers in all scheduled employment under the aegis of the Delhi Government.

Sisodia also added that these initiatives had been brought in to benefit the poor and working-class, who have struggled disproportionately amid the ongoing global pandemic. Individuals employed on minimum wages in the unorganised sector should also receive the benefits of the dearness allowances, which generally are offered to central or state government employees.

However, one must also consider that after the government's revision of wages, the monthly wages for unskilled labourers have been revised from ₹16,064 to ₹16,506. Meanwhile, when it comes to semi-skilled labourers, the monthly wages have been enhanced to ₹18,187 from ₹17,693. Furthermore, the wages for skilled labourers have also been increased to ₹20,019 from ₹19,473 a month, reported Zee News.

Some Relief For Daily Wage Labourers

The Kejriwal government has also revised minimum wage rates for the supervisor and the clerical cadre of employees. The monthly wages for non-matriculated employees have been raised to ₹18,187 from ₹17,693 and for matriculating employees to ₹20,019 from ₹19,473.

The monthly wages have hiked for graduates and those with higher educational qualifications from ₹21,184 to ₹21,756.

Sisodia stated, "Minimum wages in Delhi are the highest in comparison to any other state. Delhi government is constantly revising the Dearness Allowance every 6 months, to provide respite to all workers of Delhi from the inflation."

Also Read: At Least 6 Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In J&K's Ramban

