Air Pollution: Delhi Govt Constitutes 586 Teams To Ensure Ban On Demolition, Construction Works

Image Credit: Twitter/ Gopal Rai

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Air Pollution: Delhi Govt Constitutes 586 Teams To Ensure Ban On Demolition, Construction Works

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Delhi,  31 Oct 2022 8:26 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The early-hand preparation is also to tackle the unfavourable weather conditions that will hit the city severely later this week. The experts have forecast that wind speed and direction would become adverse from November 1.

In a step to combat air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has constituted 586 teams that will ensure strict implementation of the ban on demolition and construction activities. The decision has been taken in view of the worsening air quality status.

The Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, confirmed the same in a press conference on Sunday (October 30). The minister also requested the Uttar Pradesh government to use CNG buses in the national capital region (NCR) as diesel-operated buses are contributing more to increasing pollution in the national capital.

Preparations Considering Air Pollution Risks

The early-hand preparation is also to tackle the unfavourable weather conditions that will hit the city severely later this week. The experts have forecast that wind speed and direction would become adverse from November 1, pushing the air quality status into the 'severe' category.

Considering the air pollution risks, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed the authorities to impose a ban on demolition and construction activities under stage three of the Graded Response Plan Action.

The minister said, "We held a meeting with all construction agencies in the capital and government departments concerned, including PWD, MCD, Railways, DDA, and Delhi Pollution Control Committee. We have decided to implement the ban on construction and demolition (C&D) activities in the city," The Print reported.

Anti-Smog Guns To Combat Air Pollution

The Delhi government has deployed 521 water sprinklers, 223 anti-smog guns and 150 mobile anti-smog guns. All the resources have been spread out across the city to cover the maximum area of the national capital. The minister has claimed that government will also deploy fire tenders to sprinkle water.

According to officials, the anti-smog guns are designed to create an ultra-fine fog with fine water droplets, less than 10-micron size. With the help of high-speed fans, the droplets are thrown into a larger space, absorbing dust particles in the air. It also helps in reducing PM 10 and 2.5 dust particles.

Also Read: Beyond Religious Boundaries! This Organisation Inaugurates Office With Priests From 3 Communities; Know Why

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Delhi Air Pollution 
Delhi Air Quality 
Gopal Rai 
Arvind Kejriwal 

