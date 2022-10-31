Air Pollution: Delhi Govt Constitutes 586 Teams To Ensure Ban On Demolition, Construction Works

In a step to combat air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has constituted 586 teams that will ensure strict implementation of the ban on demolition and construction activities. The decision has been taken in view of the worsening air quality status.

The Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, confirmed the same in a press conference on Sunday (October 30). The minister also requested the Uttar Pradesh government to use CNG buses in the national capital region (NCR) as diesel-operated buses are contributing more to increasing pollution in the national capital.

Preparations Considering Air Pollution Risks

The early-hand preparation is also to tackle the unfavourable weather conditions that will hit the city severely later this week. The experts have forecast that wind speed and direction would become adverse from November 1, pushing the air quality status into the 'severe' category.

Considering the air pollution risks, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed the authorities to impose a ban on demolition and construction activities under stage three of the Graded Response Plan Action.

The minister said, "We held a meeting with all construction agencies in the capital and government departments concerned, including PWD, MCD, Railways, DDA, and Delhi Pollution Control Committee. We have decided to implement the ban on construction and demolition (C&D) activities in the city," The Print reported.

Anti-Smog Guns To Combat Air Pollution

The Delhi government has deployed 521 water sprinklers, 223 anti-smog guns and 150 mobile anti-smog guns. All the resources have been spread out across the city to cover the maximum area of the national capital. The minister has claimed that government will also deploy fire tenders to sprinkle water.

Delhi में बढ़ते प्रदूषण को देखते हुए निर्माण-विध्वंस कार्यों पर रोक



निर्माण कार्यों की निगरानी के लिए बनाई 586 Team



521 वाटर स्प्रिगलिंग मशीनें, 233 एंटी स्मॉग गन,150 मोबाईल एंटी स्मॉग गन से पानी का छिड़काव



CQAM के आदेश पर ग्रेप के तीसरे चरण की पाबंदियों को लागू का निर्णय लिया pic.twitter.com/q40yNAqzUK — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) October 30, 2022

According to officials, the anti-smog guns are designed to create an ultra-fine fog with fine water droplets, less than 10-micron size. With the help of high-speed fans, the droplets are thrown into a larger space, absorbing dust particles in the air. It also helps in reducing PM 10 and 2.5 dust particles.

Also Read: Beyond Religious Boundaries! This Organisation Inaugurates Office With Priests From 3 Communities; Know Why