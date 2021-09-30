All section
Caste discrimination
Delhi Govt Issues 45,000 Learning Licences Through Faceless Service Since August

Image Credits: Twitter, India Today

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Govt Issues 45,000 Learning Licences Through Faceless Service Since August

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Delhi,  30 Sep 2021 7:05 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot claimed that 92 per cent of the driving licence-related applications and 80 per cent of other queries were cleared through the faceless service system since February 2021, when the project was made operational partially.

Around 45,000 people in Delhi have so far received their learner driving licenses through a faceless service that the Delhi Transport Department launched last month.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, on Wednesday, September 29, claimed that 92 per cent of the driving licence-related applications and 80 per cent of other queries other than the licences were cleared through the faceless service system since February 2021, Hindustan Times reported.

Five Lakh Applications So Far

The service has received nearly five lakh applications since February this year, when the project was made operational partially.

As per the government data, 45,495 learners' licenses have been approved out of the total 57,755 applications, The Indian Express reported.

Vehicle-related services got the highest number of applications of 2.16 lakh. These include hypothecation after the car loan is paid off. This was followed by driving license applications, where the number was around 2 lakh, including license amendments and renewals (without tests). Learners' license applications were at the third spot in terms of applications.

"A month before, it was a huge leap of faith that the Kejriwal government took in the direction of public service delivery. We are committed to make this process error-free and it is heartwarming to see other states moving towards this direction as well," Gahlot said.

Delhi is the first state in India to make all transport-related services online.

Under the initiative, all public services of the transport department are conducted digitally, dispensing with the requirement of a physical visit to the Motor Licensing Office (MLO). The physical interaction is limited to the driving test and fitness test, whereas all other essential transport-related documents like registration certificates or learner's licenses or any other services can now be availed by the applicants sitting at their homes or any other remote area.

The idea behind the facility is to save people's time and money spent on visiting transport offices. Registration of certificates like duplicate copies, international driving permits, address change, hypothecation termination, transfer of ownership, etc., all fall under the 'faceless services' category.

Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
X