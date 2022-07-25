All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Government To Revamp Food Hubs In National Capital, Aims To Generate 20 Lakh Jobs For Youth

Image Credit: Twitter/ Arvind Kejriwal

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Government To Revamp Food Hubs In National Capital, Aims To Generate 20 Lakh Jobs For Youth

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Delhi,  25 July 2022 10:03 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

To tackle the unemployment issue in the national capital, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, has announced redeveloping Majnu Ka Tilla and Chandni Chowk in the first phase as food hubs.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

To tackle the unemployment issue in the national capital, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, has announced redeveloping Majnu Ka Tilla and Chandni Chowk in the first phase as food hubs. According to the government, the initiative will bolster the employment opportunity in Delhi for youth.

In a press conference, the CM said that Delhi, known as India's food capital, will get revamped food hubs. He added that the city has several Punjabi and Tibetan food markets that require re-development. The government aims to improve the existing markets on the lines of roads, infrastructure, hygiene and electricity.

While emphasising the employment condition, he said, "Today there is a serious unemployment problem, and there are unemployed in Delhi too. In the last few years, we have employed 12-13 lakh youth, and for the next five years, we have a target of 20 lakh jobs," reported NDTV.

Food Safety Standards A Priority

While developing the markets as a food hub, the government also aims to improve the food safety standards and maintain hygiene guidelines. In the first phase, markets like Majnu Ka Tilla and Chandni Chowk will be revamped, and other markets will be redeveloped in the coming phases.

To shortlist the architecture firm for the food hub project, the government now plans to hold a design competition.

The CM said, "A design competition will be held, where the best architectural firms of the country will be called to present their designs. We will try to finalise a design within 12 weeks and give them the job."

In a consistent effort to develop the city's infrastructure, the Delhi government recently also announced to revamp of the traditional markets Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar. This will further increase the job opportunities for the youth in the coming times.

Also Read: Telangana Governor Steps Into Rescue Ailing Co-Passenger On Board Flight, Netizens Laud

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Delhi 
Food Hubs In Delhi 
Arvind Kejriwal 

Must Reads

Towards Dignified Lives! Pune Civic Body Hires Transgenders As Security Guards, Green Marshals
Was Boris Johnson Interrogated By British Police Following His Resignation? No, Viral Video Is A Spoof!
PM Modi Ignored President Kovind During His Farewell? No, Opposition Leaders Shared Cropped Video
'Off-Roading Experience': Bengaluru Woman Shares Video Of Road With '40 Potholes In A 200 M Stretch'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X