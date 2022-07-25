Delhi Government To Revamp Food Hubs In National Capital, Aims To Generate 20 Lakh Jobs For Youth

To tackle the unemployment issue in the national capital, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, has announced redeveloping Majnu Ka Tilla and Chandni Chowk in the first phase as food hubs. According to the government, the initiative will bolster the employment opportunity in Delhi for youth.



In a press conference, the CM said that Delhi, known as India's food capital, will get revamped food hubs. He added that the city has several Punjabi and Tibetan food markets that require re-development. The government aims to improve the existing markets on the lines of roads, infrastructure, hygiene and electricity.

दिल्ली में रोज़गार, व्यापार और अर्थव्यवस्था को लेकर बड़ी ख़ुशख़बरी। दिल्ली के "Food Hubs" को दिल्ली सरकार देगी नई पहचान।| Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/IqbR7rTHPw — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 24, 2022

While emphasising the employment condition, he said, "Today there is a serious unemployment problem, and there are unemployed in Delhi too. In the last few years, we have employed 12-13 lakh youth, and for the next five years, we have a target of 20 lakh jobs," reported NDTV.

Food Safety Standards A Priority

While developing the markets as a food hub, the government also aims to improve the food safety standards and maintain hygiene guidelines. In the first phase, markets like Majnu Ka Tilla and Chandni Chowk will be revamped, and other markets will be redeveloped in the coming phases.

To shortlist the architecture firm for the food hub project, the government now plans to hold a design competition.

The CM said, "A design competition will be held, where the best architectural firms of the country will be called to present their designs. We will try to finalise a design within 12 weeks and give them the job."

In a consistent effort to develop the city's infrastructure, the Delhi government recently also announced to revamp of the traditional markets Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar. This will further increase the job opportunities for the youth in the coming times.

