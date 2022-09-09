All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Air Pollution: Govt Prepares To Spray Free Bio-Decomposers In Farms To Prevent Stubble Burning

Image Credit: Twitter/ Gopal Rai, Wikimedia (Representational)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Air Pollution: Govt Prepares To Spray Free Bio-Decomposers In Farms To Prevent Stubble Burning

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Delhi,  9 Sep 2022 7:50 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

To prevent stubble burning, the AAP led-Delhi government has started its preparation for spraying free bio-decomposers in Basmati and Non-Basmati paddy fields. A training camp will be organised for spraying the bio-decomposers.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Delhi government has started its preparations to tackle the issue of air pollution in the national capital that occurs likely in the initial months of the winter season. The government has initiated plans to spray bio-decomposers in the farm fields to prevent stubble burning.

The Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, mentioned that a meeting was conducted with senior officials of the development department, Indian Agricultural Research Institute, and revenue department to discuss on implementation of the initiative.

Delhi Govt To Spray Free Bio-Decomposers

According to officials, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led-government will spray bio-decomposers free of cost in Delhi's Basmati and Non-Basmati paddy fields. The orders have been released for the agriculture department to make the farmers fill the form at the earliest possible.

The Environment minister added that a training program would be held in Delhi Secretariat on Friday (September 9) about the spraying of bio-decomposers. The revenue department, development department, and Indian Agricultural Research Institute will be in the training camp.

Meanwhile, an awareness campaign will spread information on spraying bio-decomposers among the farmers.

Winter Action Plan

The AAP minister said, "All the departments have been assigned different responsibilities on 15 focus points regarding the Winter Action Plan, under which the environment department will prepare a joint action plan," Times Now reported.

The Delhi government is on its toes this year to curb air pollution in the national capital in the coming winter. A complete ban on storage, production, sale and use of firecrackers has also been extended until January 1, 2023. This time, the online sale and delivery of firecrackers are also banned in view of the concerning rise in levels of air pollution.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: Uniform Civil Code Panel Set Up By Govt Launches Portal To Seek Public Inputs

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Delhi Air Pollution 
Stubble Burning 
Ban on Firecrackers 
Gopal Rai 

Must Reads

Supporting Queer Groups! Here's How This Startup Is Improving Mental Health Of LGBTQ+ Community
A Detailed Analysis Of Economic Disruptions To Education In The Next 3 Years, From 2022 To 2025
Cropped Video Of Ashok Gehlot Drinking Holy Water With Misleading Claim Goes Viral
Karnataka Govt Sets Aside Rs 23 Crore As Monetary Aid For SC/ST Patients With Rare Diseases
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X