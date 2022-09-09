Delhi Air Pollution: Govt Prepares To Spray Free Bio-Decomposers In Farms To Prevent Stubble Burning

The Delhi government has started its preparations to tackle the issue of air pollution in the national capital that occurs likely in the initial months of the winter season. The government has initiated plans to spray bio-decomposers in the farm fields to prevent stubble burning.

The Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, mentioned that a meeting was conducted with senior officials of the development department, Indian Agricultural Research Institute, and revenue department to discuss on implementation of the initiative.

Delhi Govt To Spray Free Bio-Decomposers

According to officials, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led-government will spray bio-decomposers free of cost in Delhi's Basmati and Non-Basmati paddy fields. The orders have been released for the agriculture department to make the farmers fill the form at the earliest possible.

The Environment minister added that a training program would be held in Delhi Secretariat on Friday (September 9) about the spraying of bio-decomposers. The revenue department, development department, and Indian Agricultural Research Institute will be in the training camp.

Meanwhile, an awareness campaign will spread information on spraying bio-decomposers among the farmers.

Winter Action Plan

The AAP minister said, "All the departments have been assigned different responsibilities on 15 focus points regarding the Winter Action Plan, under which the environment department will prepare a joint action plan," Times Now reported.

विंटर एक्शन प्लान को लेकर सभी संबंधित विभागों के साथ बैठक। सरकार द्वारा तैयार की गई 15 फोकस बिंदु पर लगभग 30 विभागों को विस्तृत प्लान तैयार करने का दिया गया टास्क।



पर्यावरण विभाग को 15 सितंबर तक सभी विभागों से रिपोर्ट लेकर विस्तृत विंटर एक्शन प्लान बनाकर सौपने के दिए गए निर्देश। pic.twitter.com/F3gBswytau — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) September 5, 2022

The Delhi government is on its toes this year to curb air pollution in the national capital in the coming winter. A complete ban on storage, production, sale and use of firecrackers has also been extended until January 1, 2023. This time, the online sale and delivery of firecrackers are also banned in view of the concerning rise in levels of air pollution.

