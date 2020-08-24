Delhi Government Launches Campaign For Registration Of Construction Workers

The Delhi government will launch a 15-day-long campaign for registration of construction workers in all the 70 assembly constituencies in the city.

The Labour and Employment Minister, Gopal Rai, said the workers may get registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for the camps that will be held from August 24 to September 11.

The process of registration and verification will be completed on the spot if proper documents are provided. A camp will be set up in a local school for registration of construction workers.

"The local MLAs, trade unions, engineers of agencies like PWD, MCD, Flood and Irrigation department have been asked to get the workers registered at these camps," Rai said as reported by The Economic Times.

Further, he shared that the Board had provided ₹5,000 to each of the 40,000 registered construction workers for two months during the lockdown.



The online registration process that was started during the pandemic will continue. Now, the construction workers can go to the camps for verification

Due to the pandemic, construction work came to a halt. Since work is now gradually resuming at construction sites, the demand for workers has also increased.

