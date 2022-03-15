Delhi Govt To Make 100 E-Charging Stations Operational To Encourage Adoption Of E-Vehicle Among Public

The Delhi government will start the operation of 100 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations, with 500 fast and slow charging points across the prime locations of the national capital, by June 27.

Satyendra Jain, the minister of power in the Delhi cabinet, and Jasmine Shah, vice chairman of the Delhi dialogue commission, announced in a press conference held on Monday. They said to encourage the public towards adopting e-vehicle, the government has kept the station usage price very low at Rupees 2 per unit, which is claimed to be "lowest in the country".

The Delhi government will establish 100 EV-charging stations by June 27th 2022. These smart charging stations will have the lowest service charges in the country at Rs. 2.00 per unit. After the completion of this project, Delhi will have a total of 900 EV charging points. pic.twitter.com/CYUnpma3EK — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) March 14, 2022

Stations To Be Installed In Every Area

Jain informed that a total of 900 such points are to be installed, but 100 stations will be operationalised across Delhi in the first phase. Out of these 100 stations, 71 will be installed at parking lots and Delhi metro station premises. The rest will be in other Delhi parts, such as bus stops and depots, railway stations, and markets, including heavily populated and rural areas.

He said a tender for the project had been issued, which will be signed by the 1st week of April. He said, "12 bidders came forward for the tender, and the winning bid was at the rate of minus Rs 3.60/unit," quoted The Indian Express.

Electric Vehicle Policy

In 2021, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ruled-Delhi government introduced an electric vehicle policy aiming that of the total vehicles in the state, 25% will be electric in the upcoming five years.

Keeping the policy in view, the government has now planned to set up 100 public EV charging stations within three months until June, which will further boost charging infrastructure. Delhi government is already providing a subsidy on electric vehicles.

Shah said, "Under the electric vehicle policy, it was announced to install one charging station at every 3 km all across Delhi, and it was scientifically mapped throughout Delhi so that charging stations can be installed in every area," quoted India Today. He said presently, such points are concentrated in Central Delhi NDMC areas.

Also Read: Innovative Minds! Six Students From North Kashmir Devise 'Smart Spoon' To Detect Salt Quantity In Food