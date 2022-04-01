Towards Greener Future! Delhi Gets Its First E-Auto Fleet, Provides Employment To 3,500 Drivers

Blue and lilac electric autos started plying on Delhi roads after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged them off on Thursday (March 31). E-auto drivers who had completed the registration of their vehicles attended the ceremony.



Speaking at the event, the CM said, "With the launch of e-auto, 3,500 drivers' families will get a livelihood, including 500 women, a matter of great pride for the national capital."



"Keeping the Delhi pollution in mind, we are gradually initiating a paradigm shift in vehicles from fuel-based to electric ones. These electric autos have been introduced in this direction, which will now regularly operate throughout Delhi. As a symbolic gesture, some men and women driving these e-autos were handed their official documents," he added.

दिल्ली की जनता को बधाई।



आज से दिल्ली की सड़कों पर इलेक्ट्रिक ऑटो चलने शुरू हुए। 20 ऑटो ड्राइवर्स को मैंने खुद RC सौंपी। इनमें महिला ड्राइवर्स भी हैं।



बहुत जल्द दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हज़ारों इलेक्ट्रिक ऑटो दौड़ेंगे। प्रदूषण के ख़िलाफ़ हमारी दिल्ली एकजुट होकर लड़ रही है। pic.twitter.com/g2b8WtKG9V — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 31, 2022

35 E-Autos Registered So Far



The e-autos have been allotted through a computerised draw. Transport commissioner Ashish Kundra said that around 35 e-autos have been registered and nearly 20-25 are in the process of issuance of registration, The Indian Express reported.



"When we invited applications, we said one-third will be reserved for women. But not enough of them were there, and whoever applied availed it. We have given a number of these to the DMRC for their last-mile connectivity, which they will give to women auto drivers. That is still being processed by DMRC," Kundra said.

A total of 663 e-autos have been allotted to the DMRC to be handed over to female drivers, with permission to operate them through an aggregator.



Online applications were invited to allot 4,261 e-autos in October and November 2021. Of these, 1,406 e-autos were meant for females, but only 743 applications were received from women. A fresh round of applications was invited from women in February 2022, where 93 of them applied.



The e-auto permit cannot be transferred for five years, except in case of death, and is driven only by the LOI (Letter of Intent) holder. E-autos allotted under the women quota can only be transferred to another woman driver.



After LOIs are issued, the prospective buyers would have to mobilise their finances and purchase the vehicle and later it will be registered.



Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that a subsidy of Rs 30,000 per e-auto and a five per cent rebate on loans has been ensured.



"Talks with the DMRC are underway and will ensure that charging facilities are made available at every Metro station soon," he said.

A single-window online system is available for individuals with LOIs to purchase e-autos from authorised dealers, secure loans, and complete their vehicle registration. Based on an agreement, the LOI holder can also co-own the e-auto with a fleet operator or aggregator.

