Tamil Nadu: Government Announces Diwali Bonus Worth Rs 210 Cr To Over 2.91 Lakh Employees

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced Diwali bonus worth ₹210.48 crores to the PSU employees in the state despite the COVID-19 induced lockdown. According to an official press release said that this move would benefit over 2.91 lakh employees.

Ahead of the festive season, the bonus has come as a huge relief for the employees and will boost consumption. As per the Business Standard, Group 'C' and 'D' category workers and employees working in all profit/loss-making public sector undertakings will be given a bonus of 8.33 per cent and an ex-gratia of 1.67 per cent.

The permanent workers will be eligible to receive both, a bonus and ex- gratia of ₹8,400 each. The release further said that this gesture will enable workers of PSUs to celebrate the festival in a dignified and special way.

It also added the importance of employees' hard work in accelerating the nation's economic growth. Further, the release highlighted that the lockdown across the country had affected the functioning of businesses, including state PSUs and statutory boards.

Particularly, the labour-intensive government agencies such as the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Generating and Distribution Corporation, Tamil Nadu Consumer Goods Corporation, the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation and several others have been affected.

Despite the reduced functioning and operating incomes, all workers were paid full monthly wages for the last six months.