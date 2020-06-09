Database Software, Portal For Skill Training: How Assam Plans To Help Migrant Returnees

As thousands of migrant workers are returning to Assam amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Assam government has taken up a multi-pronged strategy to help them.



In a bid to collect the data of migrants who returned to the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government recently launched an initiative titled SAMPARKA (Software Application for Migrated people to Assam for Rejuvenating Karma Abhiyan).

The software will collect data from panchayats on various parameters and share the same with government departments for further action and drafting policies. Using the data, people will be engaged under MGNREGA or their information will be shared with relevant industries who can employ them.

"Data about all workers coming back will be collected from the panchayat level. The data will comprise various parameters like when they returned, from where they returned, what did they work as, whether they hold MGNREGA job cards and would they like to work under MGNREGA and for what industries are their skillset suitable for," JB Ekka, Principal Secretary of Panchayat and Rural Development department, told The Indian Express.

"So, we can engage people under MGNREGA or share their information with relevant industries who can employ them. Moreover, we will also track these persons in the coming days — whether they still have a job or are they still at home," Ekka added.

Registration for SAMPARKA started a few days back and nearly 200 workers have been registered so far.

In addition to SAMPARKA, the government is also facilitating skill development training in coordination with the state's Skill Development Mission, said K K Dwivedi, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce department.

The migrant workers can register themselves on a recently launched digital portal named 'Sudakhya' to apply for skill development training.

The state government is also in talks with Japanese, European, American and Korean companies who want to move out of China. They are in talks with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), and other European and American bodies.