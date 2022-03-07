Cybercops! Kerala Police Set To Receive AI, Data Analysis Training

The Kerala Police, renowned for being one of the most tech-savvy bureaus in India, is now pushing to hand at disruptive Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics technologies to stay up to speed with the curve during this age of meta transformation. The Digital University Kerala, India's first on-campus digital university, will be assisting them in this department.

A specifically created training programme, Capacity Building in Responsible Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics for the department of police, was officially launched at DUK's campus at Pallippuram last week, a released stated.

During the programme's inauguration, Inspector-General of Police (South Zone) P Prakash claimed that the department is currently working on new software, iCoPS, to leverage the extensive volume of crime data available in the Crime Criminal Tracking Network & System (CCTNS). The application of Data and AI Analytics tools would permit the department to create software features that are essential for next-generation policing.

Kerala Police To Become High-Tech

The ultimate result of this entire training is to bring down the workload of officers at police stations, allowing them to provide better services to the citizens. Saji Gopinath, DUK Vice-Chancellor, stated that this programme honours the next level of e-Governance. Furthermore, this is when officials start optimizing the processes, allowing the government to be more predictive and smart, or in other words, Intelligent, he added.

"We are looking at a series of projects for various government departments that are much more deep and hands-on with technology as a major component. We are very happy that we are starting this series with the Kerala Police department," Gopinath has been quoted as saying by Economic Times.

K Kerala State IT Mission director Snehil Kumar Singh also expressed his thoughts on AI and Data analytics initiative and stated that this might sound very futuristic; however, the reality is that people are right in the middle of dealing with the possibilities of using those technologies in governance.

The training programme has 150 hours of classroom sessions that industry experts and researchers would handle. The statement added that as many as 15 select officers from the police department would undergo the first batch of training.

