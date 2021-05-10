No One Will Be Hungry During Lockdown Assures Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Kerala went into a complete lockdown from May 8. On May 6, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a statewide lockdown till May 16.

Reports have pointed out that strict measures are being taken by the state police department to enforce the lockdown measures.

As per The Hindu, people were asked to stay indoors and avoid unessential travel. Police has intensified patrolling in every nook and corner of the state. To ensure that people adhere to the guidelines, around 25,000 police personnel have been deployed.

The state government decided to impose a 9-day complete shut as the weekend restrictions and lockdown-like curbs imposed earlier failed to create any desired impact in terms of the daily caseload.



What Will Remain Open?

To ensure that people do not suffer once the lockdown is imposed, shops selling groceries, foods, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry, and cattle feed and bakeries would remain open till 7.30 PM. Banks in the state will remain open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday till 1 PM.

The Times of India reported that the Chief Minister has made arrangements so that the people remain 'hunger free' during the lockdown. Food packets will be distributed to the needy by the local bodies and police officials. Additionally, hotels have been directed to begin community kitchens to serve the ones in need.

A kit consisting of essential commodities will be also be distributed during this period through the ration shops.

Meanwhile, public transportation, including Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses and Kochi metro aren't allowed to functions, flights and inter-state trains will be running as per schedule. However, all intra-state train services were cancelled till May 16. People have not been stopped from travelling to hospitals or to the vaccination centres to get their COVID-19 jab. Movement of house helps and caregivers for elderly and bedridden persons also have been permitted. However, they need to carry a self-attested declaration with them.

