Meet Two Collectors From Kerala Leading COVID Vaccination Drive With Head And Heart

Kerala has had a history of fighting and overcoming challenges posed by viruses in the most exemplary manner —be it the Nipah virus or the first wave of COVID-19. Despite the massive influx of people from several parts of the world returning home at the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, the state managed to cross the mark of the first thousand cases only after 110 days of reporting its first case.

The state administration is known for its quick, effective, and efficient responses in handling health emergencies. On a similar note, even when the state has been widely criticised for having the largest number of cases, currently, some districts in Kerala are taking their own measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The State Capital's First-Of-Its-Kind Initiative

Kerala's capital Thiruvanthapuram became the first to launch a '24x7 drive-through vaccination center' to boost the vaccination drive and cover more people. On a similar note, Wayanad became the first district in the state to vaccinate its entire population with the first dose. In a candid chat with The Logical Indian, Thiruvanthpuram Collector Navjot Khosa and Wayanad Collector Adeela Abdulla shared how they managed to achieve the ambitious feats in their respective jurisdictions.

Since the vaccination drive has begun in the country on a mass scale, the practice of willfully going and getting vaccinated has dimmed eventually. The offices and other workplaces are opening up, making it increasingly difficult for ordinary folks to take the pain of registering themselves on national portals, travelling to the centres, waiting for hours in a queue to get injected. Realising this concern early, Thiruvanthapuram started taking measures that would provide a dual benefit, both to the district and the people. Under Collector Navjot Khosa's supervision, the district administration set up a 24-hour drive-in vaccination service.





Speaking to The Logical Indian, the Collector said, "People have accepted the virus as a part of their lives. To get the regular injections, they have to visit health centers and hospitals. The elderly and the younger population alike are sceptical of stepping into the hospitals under any circumstance, and their fears are valid."

Therefore, the district administration came up with establishing a round-the-clock vaccination center in the city. The idea, she added, was to provide people with the facility of vaccination on their terms. While the beneficiaries could come and get the jab at any point of the day or night, the online enrollment of slaught happens only during the working hours from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.







The public can arrive in their vehicles, get injected without stepping down from their cars, and then wait for some time in the observation area in the vehicles only. Talking about the initiative's success, Khosa added that it has just been four to five days since they have launched it, but the response has been overwhelming.

On the first day, nearly 500 slots were made available, and all of them were booked, on the second day, 1000 slots were booked in 20 minutes, and now they are planning to make 1,500 slots available for the public. "People have come in autos, cycles, cars and even on foot", the Collector mentioned. This drive had three core objectives— to make vaccination accessible for the elderly, vaccinate as many people as possible through the drive-in and keep the facility open at all times.

Wayanad's Success Story

Another success story is that of Wayanad, which under the leadership of Adeela Abdulla, became the first district to vaccinate its entire population with the first COVID vaccine dose and is now eyeing to reach the status of a fully vaccinated district. An essential step that the administration took was to reach out to people.

The district had begun to vaccinate in February, making them one of the earliest starters. In a jurisdiction where 20 per cent of the population was that of tribals, and half of them being primitive tribals, the main challenge they identified was that nobody would come forward to get the vaccine if the official authorities do not reach out.

Since the tribal people are unaccustomed to the urban way of working, the administration launched 'Mission March'. They sent vehicles to tribal colonies to bring people to the vaccination centers. Within the marginalised communities, the fear of injections is rampant. Therefore, the administration made it a point to vaccinate a large chunk of people from the same locality to feel comfortable getting the dose. Several people did not know the means to register themselves and did not have documentation to prove their identity; therefore the health workers gave their phone numbers to register vaccine-slot for the people.

According to a serosurvey, the district had a low positivity rate of about nine people out of 100. In contrast, the national average was constantly on the rise, and the state positivity rate was well beyond 15 per cent. Wayanad is one of the aspirational cities of India; that is, it is not yet fully developed to handle a health crisis of the magnitude of COVID-19. Therefore, there were just two ways to reach herd immunity. One was if people had contracted the virus at a mass scale and recovered or if people were vaccinated. The administration chose the latter and directed all its efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible.

The vaccination drive was planned, and the centers were set up only when there were a good amount of vaccines for the people. The administration brought into the foreground several local self-government institutions that would make arrangements for the drive. Asha workers, volunteers, and health workers were all working single-mindedly towards one objective, vaccination! Supposedly, if only doctors were to vaccinate the entire population. In that case, only 8000 vaccines could be administered in a day, whereas with ASHA workers, and self-government institutions, up to 25000 people could be vaccinated in a day.

In this mission, an NGO named 'Doctors For You' and several doctors from private hospitals came forward to help. The administration targeted six to seven panchayats, which after vaccinating their people, would hold an awareness drive for the vaccines. As the word reached more and more people, the results started showing in. Wayanad is one of the most preferred places by tourists. Therefore, the administration had to vaccinate the locals before making the place available for the tourists. Much to their surprise, after the first wave subsided, the district saw the highest number of tourists.

Due to inter-state travel barriers, it was considerably easy to check the number of tourists coming inside the state and district borders. From Mission March to a mop-up mission in May, the district has come a long way. The entire eligible population in the district has been vaccinated. The endeavour is also attracting people from neighbouring districts who are also coming in to get the jab. Currently, Collector Abdulla said that most 35 per cent of the population has been administered with the second dose. The next target is to fully vaccinate all the people before the Dassera festival and before the tourist season picks up pace in the city.





