Slums In Chhattisgarh To Get Mobile Medical Facilities Soon

After receiving positive results from the service in haat-bazaars of remote villages and forest areas, Chhattisgarh government is all set to come up with the mobile medical facilities led by efficient teams of doctors in all urban slums across the state. The teams will be available in 14 municipal corporations across Chhattisgarh and the residents will receive doorstep medical services as the pandemic surges.



"Mobile Medical Teams will be available in slum areas of 13 municipal corporations of the state once a week from 8 am to 2 pm to provide health checkup and medical treatment facility. The mobile medical unit will also provide necessary medicines to the beneficiaries free of cost," a government official told the Business Standard in an earlier statement.

The Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme will be inaugurated on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The committee which is headed by the chief secretary, RP Mandal will be responsible for the implementation of the scheme. The committee has suggested the disbursement of ₹55 crore for the programme.

According to Mandal, people living in urban slum areas will be provided with better health facilities through the introduction of these units. He also said that free treatment will be provided to the residents along with free diagnosis, medicines and consultation.

"To provide a more effective healthcare system for nearly 7.8 lakh people, the state government has decided to provide services of the mobile medical team in slum areas, along with the existing healthcare schemes," the statement issued earlier added.

There are nearly 1.71 lakh families residing in the slum areas of 13 Municipal Corporation of the state.

The Chief Minister has also advised the officials to start publicity of the scheme to ensure active participation of NGOs, local public representatives and representatives of social religious organizations.

The new doorstep medical facility will be carried out through the urban administration department.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 61 lakh mark with over 70,589 new cases, 9,47,576 active cases, 51,01,398 recoveries and 96,318 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

