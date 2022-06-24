All section
Couples Opting For Surrogacy Will Need To Buy 36 Months Health Insurance For Surrogate Moms, Announces Govt

Image Credit: Unsplash and Unsplash (Representational)

Good Governance
India,  24 Jun 2022 8:52 AM GMT

As per the latest rules confirmed by the Union health ministry on June 21, the total number of attempts of surrogacy procedure on the surrogate mother should noway be over three.

Couples who plan to take the route of surrogacy to become parents would now need to buy a general health insurance coverage for three years in favour of a surrogate mother, as per the recently released Surrogacy (Regulation) Rules. This insurance amount should also be sufficient to cover any sort of expenses for complications leading from the pregnancy and postpartum delivery complications as well; Business Times reported.

As per the latest rules confirmed by the Union health ministry on June 21, the total number of attempts of surrogacy procedure on the surrogate mother should noway be over three. Furthermore, the surrogate mom might be entitled to abortion during the surrogacy process per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971. This year on January 25, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, came into action.

According to the new rules issued on June 21, the qualification and requirements for individuals employed at a registered surrogacy clinic besides the manner and form for registration and fee for a surrogacy clinic. The consent form format of a surrogate mother is also conveniently provided in the rules.

"The intending woman or couple shall purchase a general health insurance coverage in favour of surrogate mother for a period of 36 months from an insurance company or an agent recognised by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority established under the provisions of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, for an amount which is sufficient enough to cover all expenses for all complications arising out of pregnancy and postpartum delivery complications," the rules read.

Security For Surrogate Mothers

In regards to this, the intending woman/couple also has to provide an affidavit in court as a guarantee of compensation for any medical expenses, damage, specified loss, health issues, illness or death of the surrogate mother and such other costs prescribed incurred on such surrogate mother in the surrogacy process.

Furthermore, the gynaecologist shall transfer one embryo into the uterus of a surrogate mom during a treatment cycle. Provided that only in exceptional circumstances, up to three embryos might be transferred, the rules added.

A woman may also opt for surrogacy in case she has no uterus or abnormal uterus or missing uterus, or instances when the uterus is surgically removed due to medical reasons like gynaecological cancer.

Individuals can also opt-out in cases of numerous pregnancy losses leading from an unexplained medical basis or illness that makes it inconceivable for a female to carry a pregnancy to viability or a pregnancy that is life-threatening, among others.

Also Read: Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US While Returning After Dropping Friend At Airport

