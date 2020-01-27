Kerala: India's First Super Fab Lab That Can Produce 'Almost Any Machinery' Inaugurated In Kochi

India's first Super Fab Lab was inaugurated in Kochi, Kerala on Saturday, January 25 at the hands of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The lab is built in collaboration with Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT) and is spread across an area of 10,000 sq ft. The Super Fab Lab will have state-of-the-art machines worth more than ₹7 crore, enabling researchers, innovators and developers to go beyond the scope of existing fab labs in the state.

Fab Labs are fabrication laboratories that offer digital fabrication and computation. At present, Kerala has two electronic Fab Labs - one at Thiruvananthapuram and the other at Kochi. The Super Fab Lab inaugurated at the Integrated Startup Complex(ISC) of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is the only such facility outside of the US.

A Mini Fab Lab in Palakkad was also inaugurated on Saturday, adding to the existing 20 such facilities across the state. The labs enable students, faculty, and entrepreneurs to learn digital fabrication. In addition, an incubation centre was also set up at ISC, making it one of the country's most sought after investment hubs.