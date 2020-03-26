Good Governance

Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre To Provide Rice At Rs 3/Kg, Wheat At Rs 2/Kg To 80 Cr People

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 26 March 2020
The monthly quota of subsidised foodgrains of around 80 crore people enrolled with ration shops will also be increased by 2 kg each - from 5 kg to 7 kg.

In the wake of the nationwide 21-day lockdown, the Central government will provide wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg, to around 80 crore people enrolled with ration shops, for the next three months. Their monthly quota of subsidised foodgrains will also be increased by 2 kg each - from 5 kg to 7 kg.

"80 crore people will get wheat at Rs 2 a kg and rice at Rs 3 kg for the next three months," Union Minister Prakash Javdekar said after the Union Cabinet's meeting.

Currently, while wheat is being given at Rs 27 per Kg, rice is sold at a cost of Rs 37 per kg. The Centre has earmarked Rs 1.80 lakh crores for the subsidised prices.

"#UnionCabinet has decided to provide wheat at Rs 2/kg which is worth Rs 27/kg and rice at Rs 3/kg which is worth Rs 37/kg," Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said in a tweet.

"A total amount of Rs 1 lakh 80 thousand crores is being spent for the cause. The amount will be given in advance to the states for the coming 3 months," Gowda added.

The Union Cabinet's decision comes amid reports of panic buying across the country after the lockdown announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 24. Alleviating fears of the public, Javadekar assured that there will be no shortage of food products and essential goods during the lockdown.

"The 21-day lockdown is important. Spend quality time with your family and do not resort to panic-buying. Essential items will be available throughout the country," the Minister said.

Also Read: Govt Comes To Rescue Of Retailers, Online Delivery Apps, As Workers Face Brunt Of Rumours

