Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre To Provide Rice At Rs 3/Kg, Wheat At Rs 2/Kg To 80 Cr People

In the wake of the nationwide 21-day lockdown, the Central government will provide wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg, to around 80 crore people enrolled with ration shops, for the next three months. Their monthly quota of subsidised foodgrains will also be increased by 2 kg each - from 5 kg to 7 kg.

"80 crore people will get wheat at Rs 2 a kg and rice at Rs 3 kg for the next three months," Union Minister Prakash Javdekar said after the Union Cabinet's meeting.

Currently, while wheat is being given at Rs 27 per Kg, rice is sold at a cost of Rs 37 per kg. The Centre has earmarked Rs 1.80 lakh crores for the subsidised prices.

"#UnionCabinet has decided to provide wheat at Rs 2/kg which is worth Rs 27/kg and rice at Rs 3/kg which is worth Rs 37/kg," Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said in a tweet.

"A total amount of Rs 1 lakh 80 thousand crores is being spent for the cause. The amount will be given in advance to the states for the coming 3 months," Gowda added.