Karnataka To Convert All Primary Health Centres To 24x7 Clinics

Karnataka would soon upgrade its existing Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) to function as 24/7 clinics with the help of World Bank, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday.



In a meeting with former health ministers and MLAs (who are also doctors) at the Vidhana Soudha, he also said apart from the upgradation, the state will now also come up with a new policy for this purpose.

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing our attention to various aspects of health services, he said it is important to improve the existing facilities in the state.

As per data, there are total 2,300 PHCs in the state. In order to make the existing PHCs function as clinics, the state is securing from World Bank funding.

As reported by The NewsMinute, the newly proposed policy plans would give promotion to medical professionals based on their rural service. This will encourage more medical professionals to provide their services in rural areas.

For implementing this, a total of 2,500 doctors, including 1,250 MBBS doctors, 950 specialists and 150 dentists, are being recruited.

He also said that the vacant positions at all district hospitals, community health centres and PHCs would be filled in by December. Apart from this, the recruitment of para-medicos will also begin shortly.

Dr Sudhakar pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in the state with Bengaluru with the total fatality rates under 1%. But he warned that the public should still stay cautious and take all necessary steps for self-prevention and for community safety as well.

