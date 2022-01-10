All section
Consent Forms To Be Sought By Centre For Linking Aadhaar For Future Database

Photo Credit: Hindustan Times

Good Governance
Delhi,  10 Jan 2022 12:01 PM GMT

Earlier, people had to give their Aadhar details separately for authenticating the identity of a person for the schemes they used to register or for registering for subsidies and various other services.

The Unique Identification Authority of India has received requests from various government ministries and departments to provide "guidance" regarding the use of Aadhar related data for future schemes, says an order issued by UIDAI. Many ministries already collect such data during the implementation of respective public welfare schemes, as per News18.

The government will send a form through an e-mail, SMS or on a website that will seek your permission for "perspective sharing" of your Aadhar details for getting benefits in all "future" welfare schemes and for the "creation of an Aadhar-seeded database".

What Is It About?

This consent form will enable the government to create an Aadhaar-seeded database which the ministries and the State governments would then use to link all their schemes. Earlier, people had to give their Aadhar details separately to authenticate a person's identity for the schemes they used to register or for registering for subsidies and various other services.

"I understand that the Government of India shall create an Aadhar-seeded database containing my Aadhar number, photograph and demographic information and government shall ensure requisite mechanisms have been put in place to ensure safety, security and privacy of such information in accordance with applicate laws, rules and regulations," the form says.

However, this consent can be revoked anytime in future by the applicant through the communication of 'opting out'.

Also Read: Kerala School Leads Way, Adopts Gender-Neutral Salutation 'Teacher'

