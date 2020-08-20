Good Governance

Good News! Common Eligibility Test For Govt Jobs, Public Sector Banks Soon

The National Recruitment Agency will eliminate multiple tests and replace it with a common eligibility test for central government jobs.

Ankita Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
India   |   20 Aug 2020 2:24 PM GMT
Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credit: Samayam

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to eliminate multiple tests for government jobs and replace it with a Common Eligibility Test (CET).

NRA will carry out a national entrance exam for non-gazetted Group B and C posts in both central government departments, and public sector banks. It is expected to streamline the recruitment process for government jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that it will be a boon for youngsters.

The move is likely to impact 2.5 crore job aspirants and will replace nearly 50 examinations which are held by different recruiting agencies.

"There are more than 20 recruitment agencies in the Central government although we are making exams of just three agencies common as of now. In due course, we will be able to have a Common Eligibility Test for all the recruitment agencies," C Chandramouli, the secretary department of personnel and training (DoPT) said.

Common Entrance Test (CET) will work as a screening test and based on the CET score level, final selection for recruitment shall be made through separate specialised tier one and tier two exams, which will be conducted by the respective recruitment agencies, the union cabinet said.

The CET will be conducted in multiple languages and the examination centres are expected to be set up in every district of the country.

The plan to establish NRA was first mentioned in the Union Budget 2020.

