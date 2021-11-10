Mamata Banerjee Announces Relief Package Of Rs 10,000 Cr For Land Losers In Coal Mine Project

Mamta Bannerjee announced a relief package worth ₹10,000 crores for those who would be displaced or would be affected due to the Deocha-Pachami coal mine project in Birbhum district in any possible way. The Centre had allotted the Deocha Pachami Harinsingha Dewanganj a few years ago. The coal block is also defined as the second-largest in the world. The Chief Minister was quoted saying that the government has prepared an 'attractive package' for those willing to give up their land in the mining project.

Compensation For Farmers

In the State Assembly, CM Bannerjee said, "One member of every family who will have to give up either their home or land will be provided jobs in the police force as junior constable. The government has zeroed in on a compensation package of ₹10,000 crore for those who would get affected due to the project", The Hindu reported. Further, the CM added that the farmers would also be eligible to collect their dues from the allotted package. However, she pointed out that necessary administrative infrastructure is yet to be set up for the project to begin.

About The Coal Block

The Deocha-Pachami and Dewanganj-Harinsingha coal blocks are located adjacent over a landscape of 12.3 square kilometres. One of India's most prominent, the coalfield is expected to have reserves worth 40.7 billion tonnes. The Ministry of Coal under the government of India was previously under the process of identifying these small coal blocks as a single block. The initial investment from the government's end was expected to be $1.5 billion for the coal project. The coal block could be a game-changer in India's coal production, which is already the second-largest in the world.

