Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Financial Scheme To Curb Child Labour In State

On the occasion of the International Child Labour Prohibition Day on June 12, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched 'Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana' to support children under the age group of 8-18 years who are forced to work to support their families.

"The blood and sweat of our workers forms the very foundation of our development. Circumstances often force children to work to support their families at an age when they should be studying. Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana has been launched for such children. From the next academic session, Atal residential schools will also be ready to provide quality education to children of workers," the CM was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Under the scheme, the government will give monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to selected boys and Rs 1,200 to selected girls. If these children pass classes 8, 9, and 10, they will be given an additional amount of Rs 6,000 for clearing each standard.

"In the first phase, this scheme will be implemented in 57 districts, where the maximum number of children working as labour have been recorded. Over 2000 children will be benefited from this scheme," the CM added.

A child, whose one or both parents are deceased, one or both parents are disabled or one or both parents suffer from serious illness because of which the child is forced to work, will be eligible for the scheme.

A child from a family which either owns no land or where a woman is heading the family will also be eligible for the scheme.